NO CRAP RADIO VER. 2.06 SAT. Nov. 2/24 12am

Reggae to start us up tonight ok?  

You know going through all that time in the sixties when you maybe got a bag that was half seeds from your local seller to now when you can light up a spliff of government approved and taxed pot is quite a big step.

Lots of people went to jail so you can sit there and enjoy some tunes.  If you can, apply for a parole tomorrow. Do it. It’s your right.

Download the shows here from my dropbox account.    https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

I hope.

This weeks recommended movie Conspiracy Theory with Mel Gibson.  They don’t want you to see this.

A twisted version of a pulp song.

A sixteen year old girl that sounds old and wise.

“Great sorrows cannot speak”. John Donne

Looking for some slam poets to submit their spoken words.  If you can take a minute and give wisdom I want to put it in the show.  Short and sweet like a razor fight in a dark room type of thing.

This weeks recommended site  https://ocula.com.    nice selection of modern art

All this and ska too!

gregory isaacs-night nurse 

rob symeonn-chosen one

leroy sibbles-garden of life

senya-children of the ghetto

jj cale-right down here

taj mahal-she caught the katy   

dr john-jump sturdy

tom waits-till the money runs out   

jam-running on the spot

stranglers-toiler

william shatner and joe jackson-common people

carter usm-twenty minutes to tulse hill. 

pearl jam-yellow ledbetter

hendrix-angel

stevie ray vaughan-little wing

tracy nelson-trust no man

tracy nelson-candy man

tracy nelson-rambin man

tracy nelson-jesus met the woman

tracy nelson-long old road

tracy nelson-house of the rising sun

morcheeba-never an easy way 

massive attack-blue lines

burning spear-the ghost 

bunch of believers-mission trip

selector-on my radio 91

bad manners-wooly bully

ska dows-yes yes yes

beat- tears of a clown live

Contact.  nocrapradio@yahoo.com

