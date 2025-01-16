NO CRAP RADIO VER. 4.96 Jan. 18/25 12AM

Almost all versions. It happens.

A couple of glory boxes.

Very rare mid sixties toronto rock.

Movie recommendation this week, Blue Velvet by David Lynch. David died yesterday. This particular movie builds on his edgy sexually charged explorations into human motivation (like twin peaks). Set in a small midwestern town it is a classic noir style mystery that has Dennis Hopper in one of his strangest roles. Initially panned it went on to win many awards and is now seen to be one of the most intense films of the 80’s.

i’ve been prepping.

the voice of the future is at the end under the streetlight. thank god for punks, eh.

please join me and other djs for winterloo in waterloo on the 25th. lots of good sounds and family friendly events. 12 – 5pm. go to the website for lots of info.

I love riddles even if I don’t figure them out. any site will do but this is a good start. they keep you smart.

https://www.riddles.com/best-riddles

Masterclass.com is a site that teaches you things. Neil deGrasse Tyson (noted brainiac) has a new course on thinking. not just on one subject like coo coo clocks but overall how to increase your intelligence. you can track him down there and view a clip or two from it. fascinating. about time.

ike & tina turner-reconsider baby

clifton chenier-ti na na

buckwheat zydeco-bucks boogie

memphis slim-rockin

albert collins-iceman

portishead-glorybox

david sylvain-red guitar

tom waits-red shoes

morphine-beuena

alberto los trios paranoias-anarchy in the uk

diodes-shape of things (Can)

dickies-paranoid

dickies-eve of distruction

goldfinger-the kids are alright

ramones-journey to the centre of your mind

tuxedomoon-no tears

poles-cn tower (Can)

joy division-interzone

bauhaus-3rd uncle

rhinoceros-apricot brandy 69 (Can)

mandala-love-itis (Can)

-opportunity (Can)

ugly ducklings-nothin (Can)

-gaslight 67 (Can)

chad allan and the expressions-shakin’ all over 65 (Can)

dream syndicate-cinnamon girl

wiretrain-mr soul

cure-hello, i love you

beck-pill box hat

john martin-glory box

-solid air

teethout-streetlights (Can)

bad religion-punk rock song

quote of the day. “Fascism is able to attract the masses because it makes a demagogic appeal to their most urgent needs and demands.” – Leon Trotsky

Let’s just call it what it is. Genocide. Take this bunch of fascists to The Hague…