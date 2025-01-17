a photograph of a crowd of people, some waving small Palestinian flags in front of a musician on stage at the inaugural Palestinian Art Exhibition. The bearded musician is wearing a keffiyeh on his head and playing a guitar.
CKMS News -2025-01-17- Art exhibition brings Palestinian culture and heritage to Kitchener’s city hall

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – The second annual Palestinian Art Exhibition will take place at Kitchener’s city hall this weekend and will feature poetry, music, dancing, visual artworks, and several interactive workshops.  Organised by grassroots groups Sporas Scattered, the exhibition is “celebrating Palestinian culture, heritage, and resistance”.

This year, organisers have added an art camp to the exhibition geared for youth and have included workshops on Tatreez embroidery and Dabka dancing.

Organisers are also hoping folks will come out and celebrate the tentative ceasefire that has been announced in Palestine after 15 months of devastating violence.

This show features an interview with Malak Sameh an organiser with Sporas Scattered. The exhibition runs from 9am to 9pm on Friday January 17th through the 19th and is free to attend. For a full schedule of events, check out the Sporas Scattered instagram page and look for the pinned post.

