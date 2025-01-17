CKMS News – 2025-01-17- MT Space hosting “Works-in-Progress” Mini Festival this weekend.

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – Theatre lovers in Waterloo Region will have a chance this week to peek behind the curtain and experience some of the creative process involved in creating a play, as MT Space hosts their first ever “Works-in-Progress” mini-festival, part of their 20th year celebrations.

Patrons are invited to the Registry theatre for presentations of plays which are still being worked on by their creators. Putting the “process over the product” each play will give audiences a glimpse into the creative process, and provide them the opportunity to give feedback to the playwrights.



This show features an interview with MT Space artistic director Pam Patel. Patel discusses the themes of the plays being presented and speaks about the value of developing a piece of theatre with audience feedback. Visit MTSpace.ca for more information about the festival. Tickets for shows on January 17th and 18th are still available and are pay-what-you-can.