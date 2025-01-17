A poster for the works-in-progress mini festival. a translucent green layer tints the poster which has the words "works-in-progress mini festival" in the middle with "Jan 16-18, 2025 The Registry Theathre 122 Frederick St, Kitchener" the text is overlaid over 4 pictures, one with people standing on the Komagata Maru ship, another of a woman in a dress with yellow kitchen gloves on holding a cane. the thrid with two people making expressions and communicating with ech other, and the 4th with a bearded dude looking at a camera and his face is displayed on a larger screen behind him.
2025-01-17

CKMS News – 2025-01-17- MT Space hosting “Works-in-Progress” Mini Festival this weekend.

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – Theatre lovers in Waterloo Region will have a chance this week to peek behind the curtain and experience some of the creative process involved in creating a play, as MT Space hosts their first ever “Works-in-Progress” mini-festival, part of their 20th year celebrations.

Patrons are invited to the Registry theatre for presentations of plays which are still being worked on by their creators.  Putting the “process over the product” each play will give audiences a glimpse into the creative process, and provide them the opportunity to give feedback to the playwrights.

This show features an interview with MT Space artistic director Pam Patel. Patel discusses the themes of the plays being presented and speaks about the value of developing a piece of theatre with audience feedback. Visit MTSpace.ca for more information about the festival.  Tickets for shows on January 17th and 18th are still available and are pay-what-you-can. 

