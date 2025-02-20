NO CRAP RADIO VER. 5.66 FEB. 22/25 12AM

For Sandra tonight

Some kick ass rock and roll from two generations to open the show

As I delve into that which is coming my spirit is lifted…

A matt good song that will break your heart. Listen closely to the lyrics.

Urban madness at the Burger King.

Resurrected: Blue Peter

This weeks movie. Elephant man (80) David Lynchs study of human cruelty. Severely disfigure Joseph Merrick was kept in slavery as a freak show attraction who eventually was housed in a hospital and makes his way into English Victorian high society. His road is one of dignity and strength against all odds. The spirit of man. No matter how he looks.

“There is no dignity like the dignity of a soul in agony” Edith Hamilton

v morrison-gloria

nashville teens-tobacco road

standells-dirty water

stones-can I get a witness

animals-boom boom

june rest-no words needed (New)

bad religion-i wanna conquer the world

dead kennedys-holiday in Cambodia

kids-this is rock and roll

teenage bottle rockets-blood bath at Burger King

nofx-the idiots are taking over

nappy brown-hidden charms

downchild-caledonia (Can)

king Curtis & count royal-battle royal

rosie ledet-you’re no good for me

goldfrapp-monster love

wim mertins-maximizing the audience

cure-hanging gardens

cure-the holy hour

catherine wheel-fripp

matt good-99% of us failure (Can)

peter Gabriel-mercy st.

cowboy junkies-this street (Can)

blue peter-radio silence (Can)

-don’t walk on past (Can)

-video verity (Can)

hawaii samurai-the shape of surf to come

los straitjackets-sing sing sing

-pop rocks and coke

‘the lunatics have taken over the asylum” fun boy three

dropbox address for my past shows.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

Listen Tuesday nights at 9pm for no crap rebroadcasts of some of my shows.

“If you find it hard to laugh at yourself I would be happy to do it for you” Marx (Groucho)