NO CRAP RADIO VER. 5.66 FEB. 22/25 12AM

For Sandra tonight
Some kick ass rock and roll from two generations to open the show
As I delve into that which is coming my spirit is lifted…
A matt good song that will break your heart. Listen closely to the lyrics.
Urban madness at the Burger King.
Resurrected: Blue Peter
This weeks movie. Elephant man (80) David Lynchs study of human cruelty. Severely disfigure Joseph Merrick was kept in slavery as a freak show attraction who eventually was housed in a hospital and makes his way into English Victorian high society. His road is one of dignity and strength against all odds. The spirit of man. No matter how he looks.
“There is no dignity like the dignity of a soul in agony” Edith Hamilton
v morrison-gloria
nashville teens-tobacco road
standells-dirty water
stones-can I get a witness
animals-boom boom
june rest-no words needed (New)
bad religion-i wanna conquer the world
dead kennedys-holiday in Cambodia
kids-this is rock and roll
teenage bottle rockets-blood bath at Burger King
nofx-the idiots are taking over
nappy brown-hidden charms
downchild-caledonia (Can)
king Curtis & count royal-battle royal
rosie ledet-you’re no good for me
goldfrapp-monster love
wim mertins-maximizing the audience
cure-hanging gardens
cure-the holy hour
catherine wheel-fripp
matt good-99% of us failure (Can)
peter Gabriel-mercy st.
cowboy junkies-this street (Can)
blue peter-radio silence (Can)
-don’t walk on past (Can)
-video verity (Can)
hawaii samurai-the shape of surf to come
los straitjackets-sing sing sing
-pop rocks and coke
‘the lunatics have taken over the asylum” fun boy three
