CKMS News -2025-02-20- New exhibitions at City of Waterloo Museum a “space for reflection” on the region’s colonial roots



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – New exhibits which explore Indigenous histories and resilience have opened at the City of Waterloo Museum. These “impactful and informative” exhibits are a “space for reflection” about the effects of colonialism “in our own backyard”.

Two of the exhibits are Killing the Indian in the Child: Generations Lost and Bi-Giwen: Coming Home – Truth-Telling from the Sixties Scoop, both created by the organisation Legacy of Hope. The Sixties Scoop refers to actions by provincial governments which intensified in the 1960’s where Indigenous children were taken from their families and communities and adopted out to primary Euro-Canadian middle class families throughout North America. The Sixties Scoop was a continuation of colonial violence, and similar to Residential Schools the goal was assimilating Indigenous children into “western society”.

The other two exhibits are Bead the Tract from the organisation Protect the Tract which is a beadwork representation of the Haldimand Tract, and graphic recordings by Mohawk artist Dakota Brant. Graphic recordings are large-scale colourful drawings with written information, which are used for translating spoken word by facilitators during community engagement.

In a press release announcing the new exhibits, the city says “these exhibitions delve into the lasting impacts of the Residential School system and the Sixties Scoop while amplifying Indigenous voices, resilience and the ongoing journey toward Reconciliation.”

This show features an interview with Jennifer Huber, the program and engagement associate with the City of Waterloo museum, which is located in Conestoga Mall on King Street North in Waterloo. Admission is Free.