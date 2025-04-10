NO CRAP RADIO VER. 7.04 APR. 12/25 12AM

………………………………spot…………………………….

“The nail sticking up gets hammered down.” Japanese proverb

Chunka jazz tonight. Yabby U too!

Bert sings about heroin and a death.

…a chocolate honey voice

Binge watching Pinky and the Brain

Reading Philip K Dick and Harlan Ellison

loop guru-aphrodites shoe

this mortal coil-drugs

nico-the sphinx

carlos alberto jimenez-no you didn’t (Can) (New)

king curtis-da duh dah

steve holt jazz impact quintet-impact (Can) (New)

black uhuru-mercy street

lucky dube-house of exile

marley-no more trouble

yabby u-deliver me from my enemies

dierks bentley-senor

jake buggs-seen it all

tia blake-hangman

john renbourn-can’t keep from crying

bert jansch-needle of death

persuasions-its you that i need

al green-take me to the river

clarence carter-slip away

james brown-it’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World

otis redding-i’ve been loving you

joan armatrading-love and affection

annie lennox-train in vain

love spit love-am I wrong

matt good-i’m a window (Can)

Got this promo from Thomas and he wanted the station to play it. F’n amazing for a one man band! Go and watch the video. He did it too. Raw. Reminds me of me way back then. Punk is just too mean to die… it’s about your phone

thomas was here-what’s in the box (Can) (New)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C60Tf05Ytco

asob-so let’s go! nowhere!

bad religion-i want to conquer the world

bombshell rocks-tonight I’m burning

brains-we’ll rise

circle jerks-wild in the streets

bryan ferry-a hard rains gonna fall

“Retribution often means that we eventually do to ourselves what we have done to others”. eric hoffer

