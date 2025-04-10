NO CRAP RADIO VER. 7.04 APR. 12/25 12AM

………………………………spot…………………………….
“The nail sticking up gets hammered down.” Japanese proverb
Chunka jazz tonight. Yabby U too!
Bert sings about heroin and a death.
…a chocolate honey voice
Binge watching Pinky and the Brain
Reading Philip K Dick and Harlan Ellison
loop guru-aphrodites shoe
this mortal coil-drugs
nico-the sphinx
carlos alberto jimenez-no you didn’t (Can) (New)
king curtis-da duh dah
steve holt jazz impact quintet-impact (Can) (New)
black uhuru-mercy street
lucky dube-house of exile
marley-no more trouble
yabby u-deliver me from my enemies
dierks bentley-senor
jake buggs-seen it all
tia blake-hangman
john renbourn-can’t keep from crying
bert jansch-needle of death
persuasions-its you that i need
al green-take me to the river
clarence carter-slip away
james brown-it’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World
otis redding-i’ve been loving you
joan armatrading-love and affection
annie lennox-train in vain
love spit love-am I wrong
matt good-i’m a window (Can)
Got this promo from Thomas and he wanted the station to play it. F’n amazing for a one man band! Go and watch the video. He did it too. Raw. Reminds me of me way back then. Punk is just too mean to die… it’s about your phone
thomas was here-what’s in the box (Can) (New)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C60Tf05Ytco
asob-so let’s go! nowhere!
bad religion-i want to conquer the world
bombshell rocks-tonight I’m burning
brains-we’ll rise
circle jerks-wild in the streets
bryan ferry-a hard rains gonna fall
“Retribution often means that we eventually do to ourselves what we have done to others”. eric hoffer
Here’s my dropbox address if you want to download past shows
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0
Catch no crap reblasts every Tuesday night at 9pm