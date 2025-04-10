The Clean Up Hour, Mix 313

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — diving right into the music tonight!

Tracklist:

Three 6 Mafia & Project Pat – Roll Wit It

Boldy James & Antt Beatz – Brick James

Drakeo the Ruler, Krispy Life Kidd & Ketchy the Great – Engineer Scared

Fat Joe – ****** Get Killed Foe Less

Gangrene – Take Drugs

Outkast & Slimm Cutta Calhoun – High Schoolin

Niko B & Kirbs – miniclip

Doechii – BOILED PEANUTS

Guru – The Traveller

Quentin Ahmad DaGod – Roaches in my Ashtry

Ant – I Was Always a Collector

Boldy James & V Don – Mrs. Porter

Curren$y, Harry Fraud, & Bruiser Wolf – Zack Morris Phone

Previous Industries & Pep Love – West Coast Video

Ant – Day After 2010

Playa & Magoo – Derby City Interlude

Guru & Erykah Badu – Plenty

Guru – When You’re Near

Ant – Just Didn’t Fit in 2004

Specifics – Craig’s House

Cool Swim – Bedroom Raps

Brother Ali – Handwriting

Ant – Rhodes, Birds, and Wind

Specifics – Lampin

Men I Trust- I Don’t Like Music

HEBL, Zoodeville, & Slug – Valencia

The Avalanches – Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

Guru, Common, & Bob James – State of Clarity

R.A.P Ferreira – barbados gooseberry, kiwi

Dear Nora – Hung Up

Kevin Abstract – Seventeen

Serengeti – 14

Skyzoo & The Other Guys – The Freedom Dance

Andre 3000, Carlos Nino, Alex Cline, & Pablo Calogero – “This is Where my room used to be”

See y’all next time!