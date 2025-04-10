The Clean Up Hour, Mix 313

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — diving right into the music tonight!
Tracklist:
Three 6 Mafia & Project Pat – Roll Wit It
Boldy James & Antt Beatz – Brick James
Drakeo the Ruler, Krispy Life Kidd & Ketchy the Great – Engineer Scared
Fat Joe – ****** Get Killed Foe Less
Gangrene – Take Drugs
Outkast & Slimm Cutta Calhoun – High Schoolin
Niko B & Kirbs – miniclip
Doechii – BOILED PEANUTS
Guru – The Traveller
Quentin Ahmad DaGod – Roaches in my Ashtry
Ant – I Was Always a Collector
Boldy James & V Don – Mrs. Porter
Curren$y, Harry Fraud, & Bruiser Wolf – Zack Morris Phone
Previous Industries & Pep Love – West Coast Video
Ant – Day After 2010
Playa & Magoo – Derby City Interlude
Guru & Erykah Badu – Plenty
Guru – When You’re Near
Ant – Just Didn’t Fit in 2004
Specifics – Craig’s House
Cool Swim – Bedroom Raps
Brother Ali – Handwriting
Ant – Rhodes, Birds, and Wind
Specifics – Lampin
Men I Trust- I Don’t Like Music
HEBL, Zoodeville, & Slug – Valencia
The Avalanches – Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)
Guru, Common, & Bob James – State of Clarity
R.A.P Ferreira – barbados gooseberry, kiwi
Dear Nora – Hung Up
Kevin Abstract – Seventeen
Serengeti – 14
Skyzoo & The Other Guys – The Freedom Dance
Andre 3000, Carlos Nino, Alex Cline, & Pablo Calogero – “This is Where my room used to be”
See y’all next time!