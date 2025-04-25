NO CRAP RADIO VER. 7.81 APR. 26/25 12AM

Nirvana is calling…. I have a train to catch.
There is so much I wanted to play you but this is unfortunately my last show. Sorry.
“Ardently do today what must be done. Who knows? Tomorrow, death comes.” Buddha
blind boys of alabama-nobodies fault but mine
otis taylor-my souls in louisiana
rory block-joliet bound
hot tuna-know you rider
dobet gnahore-issa
fatoumata diawara-kanou
ash ka ru-maray-wollelaye
angelique kiddo-bitchifi
bossa n’ jazz-should I stay or should I go
chill jazz-true
cooltrane quartet-wonderwall
luke st. dive-i want you back
smple minds-room
talking heads demo-psycho killer
xtc-all along the watchtower
stranglers-no more heroes
planet smashers-police the nation
ruder than you-paranoid
skindred-twist and crawl
ska p-al tureen
beat-mirror in the bathroom
hawaii samurai-the shape of surf to come
dick dale-nitro
atomic mosquitos-cool action space tune
flaps-dunebuggy
cactus for breakfast-strangers for tonight
los straitjackets-sing, sing, sing
damned-new rose
gang of four-what we all want
green day-welcome to paradise
pistols-god save the queen
matt good-radio bomb
cure-primary
“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again”. Buddha