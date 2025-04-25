CKMS News -2025-04-25- More Strong Mayor Powers Granted In Waterloo Region

dan kellar

Waterloo Region, ON – On May 1st, mayors of 169 small and medium sized municipalities will be granted Strong Mayor Powers by the provincial government, giving them new abilities to direct hirings, enact by-laws, and set their budgets with less democratic participation by city councillors or the public. Since 2023, 47 other mayors have been granted the new status.

The conservative government says that the powers will help municipalities deliver on provincial priorities like building homes and infrastructure. However, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation shows that housing starts were down 33% in January and February compared to the same months in 2024, leading critics, including the Green Party to question the effectiveness of the Strong Mayor strategy.

This show starts with an interview with MPP Clancy and moves onto interviews with the Mayor of Wilmot Township Natasha Salonen, and Mayor Sandy Shantz of Woolwich Township, who are both about to be granted the Strong Mayor Powers. Also included is a statement CKMS News received from Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe.