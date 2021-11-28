rabble radio is a weekly podcast and radio program that tunes in on the issues and actions that matter to you.

It is the flagship podcast of rabble.ca, an award-winning, independent, community-driven media. Among the first digital journalism organizations in Canada, and the first to incorporate as non-profit, rabble.ca has been at the forefront of reporting on national politics with a progressive lens that centres issues of social movements, of labour, and of grassroots activism..

rabble radio is syndicated on CKMS-FM from the NCRA Community Radio Exchange, and currently airs on Radio Waterloo CKMS-FM 102.7 on Thursdays from 10:00am to 11:00am.