Radio Free Palestine, Friday 15 May 2026

Radio Free Palestine (RFP) is organizing for the 78th anniversary of the ongoing Palestinian Nakba and resistance to Zionist Colonialism, Imperialism and Genocide commemorated this year on Friday, 15 May 15 2026.

Pacifica station WPFW-FM will once again be the hub/host for the English language programming. Radio Waterloo will carry excerpts throughout the day.

Radio Free Palestine is highlighted in a chapter of Free media: issues, challenges and proposals. We encourage listeners to read Radio Free Palestine: A Model for Cross-Border Solidarity Broadcasting.

Goals & objectives of Radio Free Palestine

Radio Free Palestine is designed to bring together people working on the issues of Palestine in Arabic, Spanish, English, and French in a 24 hour radio marathon commemorating the Palestinian Nakba or Catastrophe, internationally remembered on May 15th. The content will prioritize the Palestinian point-of-view, covering many diverse aspects of Palestinian opinion and culture that are underrepresented or misrepresented by mainstream media. One objective is to present the issues in a marathon format to flip the media system that marginalizes Palestinian voices, and also to provide historical context for the Nakba and the international struggle for a Free Palestine.

Listeners are engaged with award-winning programming that brings forward marginalized voices within the Palestinian community, including local diaspora voices, women, popular non-violent movements, and the multitude of flourishing liberationist arts and culture initiatives enforcing Palestinian humanity.

CKUT-FM, where Radio Free Palestine was born, received the 2009 Community Radio Awards for Best Special Programming for the Radio Free Palestine Broadcast held May 15th, 2008.

Schedule

Radio Waterloo is not able to run the entire Radio Free Palestine marathon, but will feature excerpts throughout the day.

Radio Free Palestine airs on CKMS-FM on Friday 15 May 2026 at: