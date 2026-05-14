The Clean Up Hour, Mix 370

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — mainly diving right into the music with a bit of rambling beforehand!
Tracklist:
Nori – hell0_hi
Gucci Mane – Trap House
Tum Tum & Z-Ro – It’s Goin Down
Tony Yayo, Danny Brown & Cory Gunz – Tables
Snoop Dogg – Bread Under the Bed
Obie Trice, Nate Dogg, Redman, Lloyd Banks, & Jadakiss – The Set Up (You Don’t Know) [Remix]
Obie Trice, Big Herk, Eminem, & Trick Trick – There They Go
Tony Yayo – Flexin
Action Bronson – VHS
Obie Trice – Dope
Gucci Mane & Mac Bre-Z – Go Head (Shawty Got a A** On Her)
Tony Yayo & Prodigy – Rollercoaster
Bow Wow & Nicki Minaj – Kiss My A**
Bow Wow – Pole In My Basement
Saweetie & Jhene Aiko – Back To The Streets
Manaka – Tapping
Noducksoon – Beep
Noducksoon – Smooch
DENYAH – running (matters of the heart)
Nori – miss_u_2
Noducksoon & Manaka – Fancy Car
Ray Vaughn & Isaiah Rashad – Vibe Responsibly
Logic – Catch Me If You Can
Bow Wow – December 4th Freestyle
Big K.R.I.T – Substance
Blu, Exile, Rome Streetz, & ICECOLDBISHOP – Crumbs
AZ – No Need For Lactose
Like & Phonte – Washed Gang
bsd.u – French Inhale
Isaiah Rashad – ACT NORMAL
Bazooka Joe 204 – Under the Hands of Death
soso – Confronting Your Mom With a Pipe Up My Sleeve
Serengeti – aj dem3
Maki Asakawa – 大砂塵
See y’all next time!