The Clean Up Hour, Mix 370

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — mainly diving right into the music with a bit of rambling beforehand!

Tracklist:

Nori – hell0_hi

Gucci Mane – Trap House

Tum Tum & Z-Ro – It’s Goin Down

Tony Yayo, Danny Brown & Cory Gunz – Tables

Snoop Dogg – Bread Under the Bed

Obie Trice, Nate Dogg, Redman, Lloyd Banks, & Jadakiss – The Set Up (You Don’t Know) [Remix]

Obie Trice, Big Herk, Eminem, & Trick Trick – There They Go

Tony Yayo – Flexin

Action Bronson – VHS

Obie Trice – Dope

Gucci Mane & Mac Bre-Z – Go Head (Shawty Got a A** On Her)

Tony Yayo & Prodigy – Rollercoaster

Bow Wow & Nicki Minaj – Kiss My A**

Bow Wow – Pole In My Basement

Saweetie & Jhene Aiko – Back To The Streets

Manaka – Tapping

Noducksoon – Beep

Noducksoon – Smooch

DENYAH – running (matters of the heart)

Nori – miss_u_2

Noducksoon & Manaka – Fancy Car

Ray Vaughn & Isaiah Rashad – Vibe Responsibly

Logic – Catch Me If You Can

Bow Wow – December 4th Freestyle

Big K.R.I.T – Substance

Blu, Exile, Rome Streetz, & ICECOLDBISHOP – Crumbs

AZ – No Need For Lactose

Like & Phonte – Washed Gang

bsd.u – French Inhale

Isaiah Rashad – ACT NORMAL

Bazooka Joe 204 – Under the Hands of Death

soso – Confronting Your Mom With a Pipe Up My Sleeve

Serengeti – aj dem3

Maki Asakawa – 大砂塵

See y’all next time!