Radio Nowhere Episode 41, 12/16/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231216Episode41ChristmasShow1.mp3, 57m58s, 80.0 MBytes

Put a Little Love in Your Heart Annie Lennox, Al Green
Please Come Home For Christmas The Eagles
Song for a Winter’s Night Gordon Lightfoot
Christmas in Prison John Prine
Give Hope (Bonus Track) Jon Anderson
River Joni Mitchell
Blue Christmas Mary Margaret O’Hara
Christmas Vacation Mavis Staples
Getting Ready For Christmas Day Paul Simon
Go Tell It On The Mountain The Blind Boys Of Alabama (featuring Tom Waits)
Christmas Canon Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Christmas On TV Chris Isaak
Christmas Wrapping The Waitresses
Oh du fröhliche Fischer-Chöre
I Believe in Father Christmas Greg Lake

