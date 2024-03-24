Download: ReadersDelightEpisode0003.mp3 55 MB, 1h00m02s

Episode III of Readers Delight – features authors: Heather Newsome, Katie Mack and Wanda Janaway.

Heather Newsome read from her book “The Dreamscape Murders”. This book is available in bookstores & on Amazon in paperback and Kindle. The Genre is: Mystery, Crime – Thriller.

Katie Mack read from her book “The End of Everything”. This book is available in bookstores & on Amazon as a paperback, hardcover, kindle and audiobook. The Genre is: Astrophysics, Cosmology & Space Science.

Wanda Janaway read from her book “Mirror Image”. This book is available in bookstores & on Amazon in paperback and Kindle. The Genre is: Literature & Fiction for Young Adults.