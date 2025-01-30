Seniors – a lot of them – are meeting up in Waterloo to talk about travel

Host: Leah Gerber

Every other Friday afternoon anywhere from 120 to 180 people gather together at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex Community Pavilion to listen to a presentation about someone’s travel story.

The program has been meeting for well over ten years, and in the last few years has really begun to pick up steam with 2400 attendees in 2024.

Radio Waterloo spoke with Sarah Kelly, who organizes the program for the City of Waterloo, as well as long-time participant, volunteer host and presenter Rick Chambers to speak about the program and what exactly is drawing all these people together.