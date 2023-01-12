So Old It's New

So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

  1. Muddy Waters, All Aboard
  2. The Chieftains with The Rolling Stones, The Rocky Road To Dublin
  3. The Rolling Stones, Surprise, Surprise
  4. James Brown, I’ll Go Crazy (from Live at The Apollo)
  5. Tom Cochrane, Willie Dixon Said
  6. Jeff Beck, Beck’s Bolero
  7. Jeff Beck, Diamond Dust (from Blow By Blow)
  8. Jeff Beck, Morning Dew (from Truth)
  9. Jeff Beck Group, Plynth (Water Down The Drain) (from Beck-ola)
  10. Jeff Beck, Wild Thing (UK single, 1986, Beck lead vocals)
  11. Split Enz, What’s The Matter With You
  12. Deep Purple, Strange King Of Woman (live, from Made in Japan)
  13. Bruce Hornsby, Talk Of The Town
  14. Social Distortion, I Was Wrong
  15. Carole King, Corazon
  16. Warren Zevon, The Sin (live, from Stand In The Fire)
  17. Joe Jackson, Throw It Away
  18. The Yardbirds, Happenings Ten Years Time Ago (featuring Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page)
  19. Jeff Beck, Rock My Plimsoul (from Truth)
  20. Jeff Beck, Freeway Jam (from Jeff Beck with The Jan Hammer Group Live)
  21. Jeff Beck, Big Block (from Guitar Shop)
  22. Beck, Bogert, Appice, Jizz Whizz (previously unreleased track issued on Beckology box set, 1991)
  23. Jeff Beck Group, Going Down (from Jeff Beck Group ‘orange’ album)
  24. Jeff Beck, Gets Us All In The End (from Flash)
  25. The Band, (I Don’t Want To) Hang Up My Rock and Roll Shoes (live, from Rock Of Ages)

