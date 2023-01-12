So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

- Muddy Waters, All Aboard
- The Chieftains with The Rolling Stones, The Rocky Road To Dublin
- The Rolling Stones, Surprise, Surprise
- James Brown, I’ll Go Crazy (from Live at The Apollo)
- Tom Cochrane, Willie Dixon Said
- Jeff Beck, Beck’s Bolero
- Jeff Beck, Diamond Dust (from Blow By Blow)
- Jeff Beck, Morning Dew (from Truth)
- Jeff Beck Group, Plynth (Water Down The Drain) (from Beck-ola)
- Jeff Beck, Wild Thing (UK single, 1986, Beck lead vocals)
- Split Enz, What’s The Matter With You
- Deep Purple, Strange King Of Woman (live, from Made in Japan)
- Bruce Hornsby, Talk Of The Town
- Social Distortion, I Was Wrong
- Carole King, Corazon
- Warren Zevon, The Sin (live, from Stand In The Fire)
- Joe Jackson, Throw It Away
- The Yardbirds, Happenings Ten Years Time Ago (featuring Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page)
- Jeff Beck, Rock My Plimsoul (from Truth)
- Jeff Beck, Freeway Jam (from Jeff Beck with The Jan Hammer Group Live)
- Jeff Beck, Big Block (from Guitar Shop)
- Beck, Bogert, Appice, Jizz Whizz (previously unreleased track issued on Beckology box set, 1991)
- Jeff Beck Group, Going Down (from Jeff Beck Group ‘orange’ album)
- Jeff Beck, Gets Us All In The End (from Flash)
- The Band, (I Don’t Want To) Hang Up My Rock and Roll Shoes (live, from Rock Of Ages)
Radio Waterloo