So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

The Allman Brothers Band, Rockin’ Horse . . . From the last studio album the band recorded, 2003’s Hittin’ The Note and an excellent album it is. Dickey Betts had been booted from the band due to substance/alcohol abuse (the other members had cleaned up by then), so the guitar tandem was Warren Haynes, in his second go-round with the group, and young gun Derek Trucks, who joined the Allmans in 1999 and has since achieved his own deserved fame alongside his wife Susan in the Tedeschi Trucks Band, formed in 2010. Derek is the nephew of the late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks.