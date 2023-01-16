So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

My track-by-track tales follow this bare-bones list
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Not Fragile
- Aerosmith, Sick As A Dog
- Creedence Clearwater Revival, Feelin’ Blue
- Keith Richards, Will But You Won’t
- Jethro Tull, Hunting Girl
- Fleetwood Mac, Hypnotized
- Tom Cochrane, Just Like Ali
- Wilson Pickett, Hey Jude
- The Allman Brothers Band, Rockin’ Horse
- Patti Smith, Midnight Rider
- Santana, Anywhere You Want To Go
- Dire Straits, Once Upon A Time In The West
- R.E.M., How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us
- Little Feat, Mercenary Territory
- Colin James, Into The Mystic
- Van Morrison, A Sense Of Wonder
- The Beatles, You Won’t See Me
- Linda Ronstadt, I Won’t Be Hangin’ ‘Round
- Paice, Ashton, Lord, Remember The Good Times
- Lou Reed, There Is No Time
- ZZ Top, Neighbor, Neighbor
- Spirit, Topanga Windows
- Pete Townshend, Exquisitely Bored
- Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Surfer Joe and Moe The Sleaze
- Tony Joe White, Even Trolls Love Rock and Roll
- The Doors, Moonlight Drive
My track-by-track tales:
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Not Fragile . . . Title cut from the Canadian band’s 1974 album to honor the recent passing of BTO drummer Rob Bachman, age 69. Sadly, this obviously will continue to happen, as so many classic rockers are now well past official senior citizen age. Heavy rock lyric – ‘you ask do we play heavy music well are thunderheads just another cloud, we do’ – and, as usual, most of the best BTO songs, in my opinion, were sung by C.F. (Fred) Turner.
- Aerosmith, Sick As A Dog . . . From Rocks, one of my favorite Aerosmith albums. Full of great songs, especially deep cuts – the true test of an album – like this one, Nobody’s Fault (arguably my favorite Aerosmith tune, certainly among their deep cuts, but I resisted playing it yet again), etc.
- Creedence Clearwater Revival, Feelin’ Blue . . . Bluesy jam tune from Willie and The Poor Boys, the band’s third – third! – album release in the calendar year of 1969. All of them – Bayou Country, Green River and Poor Boys – were excellent and full of hits like Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Down on the Corner and Fortunate Son, just to name four among the many more hits/well known CCR tracks. Amazing songwriter, John Fogerty, from the hits to the deep cuts.
- Keith Richards, Will But You Won’t . . . The distinctive riffology of the, er, so-called Human Riff. From his second of three, to date, solo albums, 1992’s Main Offender.
- Jethro Tull, Hunting Girl . . . Speaking of riffs, I can never get enough of the descending Martin Barre riff on this one, from Songs From The Wood. And that’s just one facet of this great song.
- Fleetwood Mac, Hypnotized . . . It was a tossup between two of my favorite, and somewhat similar, Bob Welch-era Mac cuts last Monday. I chose Bermuda Triangle, from the 1974 album Heroes Are Hard To Find album. And I almost played Hypnotized, as well, but decided against doubling up in the same show. So, here it is, from Mystery To Me, in 1973. Hey, that rhymes. OK, I admit it, did it on purpose.
- Tom Cochrane, Just Like Ali . . . Another from the ‘I couldn’t decide between two songs from the same artist’ file. This past Saturday, I went with Cochrane’s Willie Dixon Said, and promised to soon play a similar song of his, one mentioning the late great heavyweight champion boxer. Voila!
- Wilson Pickett, Hey Jude . . . Duane Allman on guitar to start a mini-Allman Brothers-oriented set.
- The Allman Brothers Band, Rockin’ Horse . . . From the last studio album the band recorded, 2003’s Hittin’ The Note and an excellent album it is. Dickey Betts had been booted from the band due to substance/alcohol abuse (the other members had cleaned up by then), so the guitar tandem was Warren Haynes, in his second go-round with the group, and young gun Derek Trucks, who joined the Allmans in 1999 and has since achieved his own deserved fame alongside his wife Susan in the Tedeschi Trucks Band, formed in 2010. Derek is the nephew of the late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks.
- Patti Smith, Midnight Rider . . . Back I go to the Twelve album, Smith’s 2007 covers release. It’s terrific and includes songs by Jimi Hendrix (Are You Experienced), the Stones (Gimme Shelter), Beatles (Within You Without You), Tears For Fears (Everybody Wants To Rule The World), Nirvana (Smells Like Teen Spirit) among others, some of which I’ve played before on the show. Eventually, I imagine, I’ll get to all 12.
- Santana, Anywhere You Want To Go . . . From IV, the 2016 reunion album featuring most of the original Santana band that produced the first three albums in the early 1970s. Naturally, it sounds just like those amazing records.
- Dire Straits, Once Upon A Time In The West . . . Opening cut to Communique, the second Dire Straits album, released in 1979. Typically bluesy, reliable rock from the Mark Knopfler-led band. Some people think it’s an homage to the Sergio Leone western. Lyrically I don’t really see it, at least on the surface, but if you go to various ‘songfact’ sites, there are interesting discussions about it.
- R.E.M., How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us . . . I just had to play this one after the Dire Straits tune. They’re actually somewhat similar: bluesy, hypnotic, great. It’s from the 1996 album New Adventures In Hi-Fi.
- Little Feat, Mercenary Territory . . . The review site allmusic describes this track as ‘sublime’. I agree. It’s from The Last Record Album. It wasn’t the band’s last record – the title (and cover art) actually alludes to the 1971 movie The Last Picture Show.
- Colin James, Into The Mystic . . . Good cover of the Van Morrison classic by the Canadian blues rocker. It’s from his 2005 album Limelight. If you go to the track on YouTube, some suggest it’s better than the original to which I would respectfully say, ‘no’. It’s good but, sorry, nobody’s going to match Van’s original. So why didn’t I play Van’s version? Because I’ve played it too recently, so figured I’d give James a spin.
- Van Morrison, A Sense Of Wonder . . . And here’s Van The Man himself, with the beautiful title track from his 1985 album.
- The Beatles, You Won’t See Me . . . I’ve been digging into Rubber Soul a fair bit recently when I play The Beatles. In fact, I may have played this too recently, can’t keep track and been too lazy to check. In any event, Rubber Soul is a great album, as are they all by the Fab Four.
- Linda Ronstadt, I Won’t Be Hangin’ ‘Round . . . From Ronstadt’s self-titled 1972 album, her third studio release which was significant as it brought together future members of the Eagles. Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon all played on the album, after which they formed the Eagles.
- Paice, Ashton, Lord, Remember The Good Times . . . From the short-lived project featuring singer Tony Ashton along with Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice and keyboard player Jon Lord, resulting in the excellent Malice in Wonderland album released in 1977. Many of the songs, rockers most of them, also have an infectiously effective funky feel, like this one. This collaboration beat Nazareth to the album title by three years, Nazareth using the title for their 1980 release that featured the hit Holiday.
- Lou Reed, There Is No Time . . . A good rocker from the New York album. The year 1989 was a pretty good one for longtime classic rock artists. Among the other solid albums released that year were Eric Clapton’s Journeyman, Neil Young’s Freedom, Bob Dylan’s No Mercy and Steel Wheels by The Rolling Stones.
- ZZ Top, Neighbor, Neighbor . . . From the first album, titled – wait for it, ZZ Top’s First Album. According to guitarist Billy Gibbons, the album was so named because the band wanted people to know there’d be more coming. And, of course, there was.
- Spirit, Topanga Windows . . . Folky psychedelia from the first Taurus album, 1968. Topanga is a community in western Los Angeles County, where Taurus band member Randy California lived.
- Pete Townshend, Exquisitely Bored . . . In my opinion, the two best songs on Townshend’s 1982 album All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes weren’t issued as singles. They are this track, my favorite from the record, and The Sea Refuses No River, the latter of which has found a righful place on some Townshend compilations. The actual singles? Face Dances Pt. 2 and Uniforms. I don’t get it, either.
- Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Surfer Joe and Moe The Sleaze . . . Love the title, love the song, love the grungry hard rock 1981 album from which it came, Re-ac-tor, even though critics didn’t. Eff ’em.
- Tony Joe White, Even Trolls Love Rock and Roll . . . From the swamp rocker, known as the Swamp Fox and best known for the song Polk Salad Annie, also done by Elvis Presley. Trolls was issued as a single in 1972. Didn’t chart. Ridiculous.
- The Doors, Moonlight Drive . . . B-side to the Love Me Two Times single from The Doors’ 1967 album Strange Days. A well-known track, as it’s appeared on various Doors’ compilations.