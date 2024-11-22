So Old It’s New set for Saturday, November 23, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

My track-by-track tales follow the bare-bones list.

1. Santana, All Aboard

2. Edgar Winter’s White Trash, Give It Everything You Got

3. Santana, Soul Sacrifice (live at The Fillmore 1968)

4. The Rolling Stones, Gunface

5. Bruce Springsteen, Point Blank

6. Tom Waits, 16 Shells From A Thirty-Ought Six

7. Stray Cats, 18 Miles From Memphis

8. Cat Stevens, 18th Avenue (Kansas City Nightmare)

9. Spirit, 1984

10. Guns N’ Roses, 14 Years

11. Izzy Stradlin, Shuffle It All

12. Ron Wood, Seven Days

13. Keith Richards, Struggle

14. 54-40, Nice To Luv You

15. The Kinks, Yo-Yo

16. Steely Dan, Babylon Sisters

17. The Police, It’s Alright For You

18. Gordon Lightfoot, I’m Not Sayin’/Ribbon Of Darkness

19. Bob Dylan, Slow Train

20. Humble Pie, Road Hog

21. The Doors, I Can’t See Your Face In My Mind

22. Eric Clapton, Double Trouble (live, from Just One Night)

23. Jethro Tull, Life Is A Long Song

24. U2, Until The End Of The World

My track-by-track tales:

1. Santana, All Aboard . . . A short instrumental to start things off, from the 2016 album Santana IV. It was so named as it represented a reunion of most of the original members of the Santana band which had recorded the group’s first three albums – Santana, Abraxas and Santana (commonly referred to as Santana III to distinguish it from the first album) – between 1969 and 1971.

2. Edgar Winter’s White Trash, Give It Everything You Got . . . Funky, bluesy, soulful song from Winter’s second studio album but first under the moniker of his White Trash group, released in 1971 after 1970’s debut Entrance. White Trash was produced by Rick Derringer, who worked extensively with both Edgar and Johnny Winter, played guitar on the White Trash album and toured with Edgar’s band, resulting in the 1972 live album Roadwork.

3. Santana, Soul Sacrifice (live at The Fillmore 1968) . . . Back to Santana we go, this one a 14.5 minute version of the instrumental that, before the band had ever released a studio album, brought them to prominence thanks to its performance at the 1969 Woodstock festival. The version I’m playing was recorded months earlier, in December, 1968 at Fillmore West in San Francisco but not commercially released until 1997 as part of the album Live At The Fillmore 1968.

4. The Rolling Stones, Gunface . . . Menacing funk rocker, lots of great guitar, from the 1997 album Bridges To Babylon, a latter day Stones’ treat. It’s memorable for me not just for the album itself, which I like as I do all Stones’ material, but because I took my then age 9 older son to his first concert, Stones on their Bridges To Babylon tour at Toronto’s then-named Skydome, now Rogers Centre, April 1998.

Three things from that show stick out to me, beyond the actual concert. Pre-show, outside the stadium we run into a couple work friends of mine who are startled by, when in fun quizzing my son Mark about the Stones, he responds with mentions of deep tracks he’s learned (and my friends may not have known) through my playing of Stones’ albums at home. So, they stood corrected or at least surprised. Second, once we got to our seats, Mark just looking around the massive stadium, marvelling at it all, the stage, etc. and turning to me and saying “this is so cool.” And it was. And third, the Stones come out, blitz through the opener Satisfaction and I turn to my son in jest and say “wow, we can go home now that was so great a performance.” But of course we didn’t. An amazing and memorable night, our first of several Stones trips together.

5. Bruce Springsteen, Point Blank . . . One of my favorites from The River, the third album in the remarkable streak that saw Springsteen issue Born To Run, Darkness On The Edge Of Town and The River between 1975 and 1980 and in many ways those three albums remain the foundation of his art. A brooding lament to lost love and the twists and turns of life.

6. Tom Waits, 16 Shells From A Thirty-Ought Six . . . From 1983’s Swordfishtrombones album, where Waits moved from more traditional song structures to experimental sounds often housed within odd time signatures. In short, unconventional. An acquired taste, perhaps, but Waits puts many fine offerings on the menu.

7. Stray Cats, 18 Miles From Memphis . . . Infectious rockabilly, typical of the band, from their 1983 album Rant N Rave With The Stray Cats, the followup to their 1982 breakthrough Built For Speed which featured such hits as Rock This Town and Stray Cat Strut. Built For Speed, the group’s first North American release, was actually a compilation of their first two albums, the self-titled debut and Gonna Ball, both released in 1981 in the UK where the group first achieved success before returning to the USA.

8. Cat Stevens, 18th Avenue (Kansas City Nightmare) . . . One of those multi-faceted Stevens’ productions, this one from his 1972 album Catch Bull At Four. Slow buildup, then into a relatively heavy rocking orchestral portion as the song plays out over its four minutes and change. I played Stevens’ 18-minute Foreigner Suite in mid-October and commented at the time on what a wonderful trip through assorted tempos that song is; Stevens does similar things here, within a much shorter time frame.

9. Spirit, 1984 . . . Los Angeles psychedelic/progressive rock band Spirit is perhaps best known to some as being involved in a lawsuit with Led Zeppelin – ultimately settled in Zep’s favor – over similarities in the Spirit instrumental Taurus, released in 1968, and the intro to Stairway To Heaven, released in 1971. Much reading available on that and people will form their own views. But there’s far more to Spirit than that one instrumental and the song 1984 is just one example. A haunting, hypnotic bass line is a feature of this 1969 track which fits the lyrics revolving around the warnings within George Orwell’s dystopian novel.

10. Guns N’ Roses, 14 Years . . . A co-write between Axl Rose and guitarist Izzy Stradlin, who was soon to leave the band after the Use Your Illusion albums. This bluesy track, mainly sung by Stradlin, was on Use Your Illusion II, released simultaneously with Use Your Illusion I on September 17, 1991. The music market was obviously different then but G N’ R was among the biggest bands on the planet at that point and I recall lineups at record stores waiting to purchase the albums.

11. Izzy Stradlin and the Ju Ju Hounds, Shuffle It All . . . From Stradlin’s first solo album after leaving Guns N’ Roses, released in 1992 and sounding very much like a Keith Richards of Rolling Stones fame solo album. So yes, it’s derivative, but so many bands were inspired by the Stones who were in turn inspired by their deep blues predecessors and, as Richards has said, the best tribute a musician can have is that he or she ‘passed it on.” And we’ll get to Keith in a solo song soon but first a track from his Stones’ guitar henchman/ancient art of weaving compadre Ronnie Wood.

12. Ron Wood, Seven Days . . . A Bob Dylan tune Wood covered on his 1979 album Gimme Some Neck after which he and Keith Richards formed the New Barbarians, who toured North America and opened for Led Zeppelin at the Knebworth (UK) Festival. I saw the New Barbarians at the Rolling Stones one-off concert in Oshawa, Ontario that was part of Richards’ penance for an earlier drug bust in Toronto, great show by both bands. Another worthy cover of Seven Days is by Joe Cocker, on his 1982 album Sheffield Steel.

13. Keith Richards, Struggle . . . Instantly recognizable riffology from Richards, from his debut solo album Talk Is Cheap, 1988 during the so-called World War III period where Richards and Rolling Stones partner/frontman Mick Jagger were at odds. Richards’ solo albums were rightfully critically acclaimed as media seemed to take sides in the ‘war’ but Jagger’s solo albums – particularly Wandering Spirit, his 1993 offering that was the most Stones’ like – were solid as well. The difference to me as a fan of the band and both songwriting principals being that Jagger was going for experimentation outside the Stones’ bubble – which can be argued should be the essence of a solo album, be different than what your band is known for – while Richards preferred, and that’s obviously fine, to continue musically to live within that basic Stones framework.

14. 54-40, Nice To Luv You . . . Likely the song that turned me on to 54-40. I’d heard of them, the Canadian band having been around for more than 10 years before their 1992 album Dear Dear came out but this single, which charted in Canada, is what got me into the band along with the second single from the album, She-La. I saw them live in Toronto in the early 2000s; great show.

15. The Kinks, Yo-Yo . . . The Kinks were on a hot streak during the early 1960s – You Really Got Me; All Day And All Of The Night – and then again during the late 1970s into the early 1980s starting maybe with 1977’s Sleepwalker and 1978’s Misfits but truly breaking through with 1979’s Low Budget album and its follow up, 1981’s Give The People What They Want, from which I pulled this track. In between Give The People and Low Budget was the raucously terrific live album One For The Road.

16. Steely Dan, Babylon Sisters . . . Suave and sophisticated in typically jazzy Steely Dan fashion, from the 1980 album Gaucho, which was to be the group’s last studio album until their reunion 20 years later for -after some live reunion tours and a live album – two more studio efforts.

17. The Police, It’s Alright For You . . . Driving rocker from the band’s second album, Reggata de Blanc with its big hit single Message In A Bottle. Could easily have been a single, wasn’t, but likely and rightly so remains a well-known Police track to fans of the band.

18. Gordon Lightfoot, I’m Not Sayin’/Ribbon Of Darkness . . . A combination of two tracks that initially appeared on Lightfoot’s debut album, Lightfoot! released in 1966. It was later put together for the Gord’s Gold compilation. Marty Robbins took Ribbon Of Darkness to No. 1 on the country charts in 1965.

19. Bob Dylan, Slow Train . . . Dylan threw critics and some fans for a loop when he came out with the Slow Train Coming album in 1979, the artist having embraced Christianity. But to me what seemed to have been somewhat lost over his three ‘Christian’ albums – Slow Train Coming, Saved and Shot Of Love – was not only the great players Dylan had backing him, people like Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits fame, session drummer to the stars Jim Keltner to name two, but more so the typically great and often prescient Dylan lyrics throughout the trilogy. Slow Train has, to my reading of the lyrics, nothing much if anything to do with religion, it’s cutting social/political commentary. As for the playing, I recommend not just the studio albums but The Bootleg Series Vol. 13: Trouble No More 1979–1981 which features Dylan’s crack band in live settings.

20. Humble Pie, Road Hog . . . Nice blues rocker from the 1975 Street Rats album, the band falling apart, critically panned but what do critics know, constantly comparing to what was or what they think should be.

21. The Doors, I Can’t See Your Face In My Mind . . . One of those spooky, immersive Doors tracks you can only find by investigating the actual studio albums; this one from the band’s second release, 1967’s Strange Days.

22. Eric Clapton, Double Trouble (live, from Just One Night album) . . . Eric does justice to the Otis Rush tune on his, Clapton’s, 1980 live album. I well knew, from college days, but never actually owned this album until recently, some tracks from it are on the Clapton Crossroads box set but there I was earlier this year, flipping through the used CD rack in my friendly neighborhood and still thankfully surviving local record store and lo and behold there it was, cheap, too . . . I thrust my arms in the air in victory, to knowing smiles from the staff, and bought the sucker.

23. Jethro Tull, Life Is A Long Song . . . A nice one from one of my alltime favorite groups, Tull. It was first released on an EP in the United Kingdom, later placed on the 1972 compilation album Living In The Past which was, for many in North America at least, something of an intro to Tull and as such almost standing alone, albeit being a compilation, as a studio album in its own right, while not actually being one. Tull opened with this when my eldest son and I saw them for the fourth of five shows, over time together as we saw them, this time in 2005 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

24. U2, Until The End Of The World . . . Another of those probably well-known songs by a great band where one thinks, this was a hit single yet it wasn’t. It’s an album track on Achtung Baby which may be my favorite U2 record although I’m also partial to War, Boy and I guess the great but overplayed Joshua Tree whose best track, to me, is the non-single Bullet The Blue Sky. Back to Until The End Of The World: Great lyrics to a pulsating riffing beat: “Everybody having a good time, except you, you were talking about the end of the world . . . you miss too much these days if you stop to think . . . I was drowning in sorrows but my sorrows they learned to swim…”

What was also impressive to me is how U2 played the Achtung Baby album live. They knew they had a good one; on the tour they came out and the first six songs and seven of the first nine were from the new album they risked the audience not knowing yet, but on they went to great acclaim. It to me was akin, and even more daring since U2 opened with entirely new stuff, to when I saw The Rolling Stones in 1978 on the Some Girls album tour and they confidently played eight of 10 songs from the album in the middle of the set, knowing they were promoting a winner that would come to be known as such.