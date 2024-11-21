The Clean Up Hour, Mix 293

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 64th All Things Considered which makes the case for Birdapres, aka your the MC who your favorite rapper views as their favorite rapper. Time to get familiar!

Tracklist:

Like Minds

Rock Icon

Bird Is…

More Than Before

The Devil’s Record Collection

Bridge & Tunnel

F_@k You 2k3

Only When I’m Drunk

Just Stop (Do the Bus Stop)

Do That Dance (Shake and Go At It)

Get Loose

Flow Speratik

Break

Break Me Off

Kicked to the Curb

Sometimes Bird Rhymes Slow

Lechez Les Balloons

Igetsno/Bird Reynolds

Distant

Cashews & Green Beans

Grumpy Old Men

Commies

Broke Street (feat. Jeff Spec)

Due South

Negotiate

Butterscotch Molasses (feat. Moka Only)

Hayseeds

Duncemeat

Made Out of Words

They Ain’t Really Doin It Right

The Impaller

Follow the Sun

Different Insignificant

Sight Unseen (feat. Zen 26)

Me & G

Shades of Avocado

The Winter

Never Supposed To

Bus Stop Blues

Toothpaste

In My Life

Take Me Away

Scratch Chorus

The End of Your Starting

See y’all next time!