The Clean Up Hour, Mix 293

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 64th All Things Considered which makes the case for Birdapres, aka your the MC who your favorite rapper views as their favorite rapper. Time to get familiar!
Tracklist:
Like Minds
Rock Icon
Bird Is…
More Than Before
The Devil’s Record Collection
Bridge & Tunnel
F_@k You 2k3
Only When I’m Drunk
Just Stop (Do the Bus Stop)
Do That Dance (Shake and Go At It)
Get Loose
Flow Speratik
Break
Break Me Off
Kicked to the Curb
Sometimes Bird Rhymes Slow
Lechez Les Balloons
Igetsno/Bird Reynolds
Distant
Cashews & Green Beans
Grumpy Old Men
Commies
Broke Street (feat. Jeff Spec)
Due South
Negotiate
Butterscotch Molasses (feat. Moka Only)
Hayseeds
Duncemeat
Made Out of Words
They Ain’t Really Doin It Right
The Impaller
Follow the Sun
Different Insignificant
Sight Unseen (feat. Zen 26)
Me & G
Shades of Avocado
The Winter
Never Supposed To
Bus Stop Blues
Toothpaste
In My Life
Take Me Away
Scratch Chorus
The End of Your Starting
See y’all next time!