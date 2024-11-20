Through the Static Episode 46 – 20/11/24

Finally broadcasting again, breaking through the static, through the pouring rain, and through the technical difficulties to bring you the first show of November. From classic 80s tracks, to shipping ballads, to Canadian indie, we’re bringing you voices and sounds from all over the country and beyond!

The Cut-Up (Breaking Glass) – Boys Brigade

The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald – Gordon Lightfoot

Hit ‘Em Style (Oops!) – Blu Cantrell

Cruise Control – Nebulama

Melody – Boys Brigade

Monkey Gone to Heaven – Pixies

Anemone – The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Hard on Everyone – Kathleen Edwards

