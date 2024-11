NO CRAP RADIO VER. 2.91 SAT. NOV. 23/24 12AM

Serious fun week…. It’s all in the mix.

Hope you’ve enjoyed the mix so far. Tonight a genius woman named Natalie, tonight a genius woman named Nico, the true cost of wars no end, some real glam from a dinosaur and a wicked cure cover to kick it off.

Robot news report! Bender for Leader! Yeah I’m a Futurama fan.

I’ve been on for a couple of months now and still learning my way around.

If you like trancy-type hypno groove check out the show Merkaba Radio with host Brandon Szabo here every Saturday night 8 – 9 pm. Smooth.

Odd truths?

What say of it? what say CONSCIENCE grim, That spectre in my path?

-Chamberlayne’s Pharonnida

This weeks movie recommendation. Child of Man. What if time. Catch the allegory in the movie when she disrobes and we see she is very pregnant. She is in a barn surrounded by animals. A compelling Jesus reference. It shows what happens when the births stop. Just stop. Hope is lost.

Another one that deals with infertility is a TUBI movie called Colony. Those who left a devastated Earth return. Dark vision of the barbarian we are at heart. And how we can transcend that.

This weeks website https://cynthiachung.substack.com/?utm_source=cross-post&utm_campaign=309240&utm_medium=email. This young women, Cynthia Chung, is one of the most brilliant writers on the net. You can subscribe through sub stack or get her work emailed to you for free. 10 out of 10 on the old no-crap-o’meter. Impeccable research and a prodigious output of diverse topics. Always daring.

gold finger-just like heaven

jam-a bomb in warder st

superchunk-girl you want

rancid-time bomb

clash-garage band

sham 69-angels with dirty faces

T rex-jeepster

T rex-get it on

T rex-metal guru

T rex-rip off

chiwoniso-rebel woman

tom diakite-fala

wasis diop-african dream

pogues-waltzing matida

billy bragg-my youngest son came home today

n merchant-maggy & milly

n merchant-nursury rhymes

good lovelies-the weight

culture-rub a dub style

lkj-cultural dub

yabby u-deliver me from mine enemy

wailing souls-jah give his life

ljx-two chord skankin

p gabriel-red rain

nico-tananore

muslimguaze-bhutto

philip glass-sons of the silent age

“It is usually futile to try to talk facts & analysis to people who are enjoying a sense of moral superiority in their ignorance.”

~ Thomas Sowell