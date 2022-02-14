So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

I wasn’t going to do a Valentine’s Day-themed show – because I abhor cliches/never like doing what anyone might be expecting. But I was going to dip into it a bit, as maybe an admittedly juvenile joke, and start the show with Zappa’s Dinah Moe Humm followed by The Who’s Trick of the Light, about an encounter with a hooker. Then, lo and behold as I was into show prep on Saturday evening, a friend and show supporter texted me and asked what I might be playing specific to Valentine’s Day. He knows my nature but I did mention to him my Zappa and Who plans, after which he requested The Beatles’ Run For Your Life. That set us off on a tangent after his Beatles’ suggestion prompted me to think of The Rolling Stones’ Stupid Girl. He then mentioned that a work colleague of his has a playlist he calls Psycho Love Songs. Just having fun. In any event, I wound up going on a quite different path for tonight’s show than my original plans. The result is not so much a Valentine’s Day show but a show whose song titles and lyrics reflect the human condition in the ongoing ups and downs of relationships.

1. Goddo, Cock On . . . The title of this tune, featuring great guitar work from Gino Scarpelli, dates to Greg Godovitz’s days in Fludd. That band wanted to title its second album Cock On, with the group dressed as flashers in trenchcoats on the cover, but it didn’t, er, fly with their record company. Subsequent companies that distributed Goddo’s work weren’t as skittish. I would never have seen Goddo live if it weren’t for a wonderful reunion I had about seven years ago with two brothers with whom I grew up as we spent some of our childhood years together in Peru, where our parents were working from the late 1960s to early 1970s. Hadn’t seen the boys in, by that time, nearly 50 years but we had earlier reconnected via social media, discovered a shared love for music, settled on our reunion get-together being a rock show, and Goddo came through for us at a great show in Cambridge, Ontario.

Frank Zappa, Dinah Moe Humm . . . Yeah, well. The lyrics tell the tale.

The Firm, Satisfaction Guaranteed . . . Nice tune, was a single, from the short-lived Firm featuring Zep’s Jimmy Page and Free/Bad Company’s voice of all rock voices, Paul Rodgers. Chris Slade, best known for drumming on several AC/DC albums including the big seller The Razors Edge (yes, Razors, AC/DC doesn’t believe in much punctuation) that brought us Thunderstruck, was behind the kit for The Firm. Bassist to the stars Tony Franklin held down the bottom end.

Electric Light Orchestra, Little Town Flirt . . . ELO leader Jeff Lynne’s tribute to Del Shannon’s hit. It was played around with on the sessions for ELO’s 1979 Discovery album but never finished and released until the 2001 CD re-issue of the album, which featured the hits Don’t Bring Me Down, Shine A Little Love and Confusion.

The Who, Trick Of The Light . . . John Entwistle’s adventure with a prostitute or, at least, his thoughts on what that might be like. Killer track, loud, aggressive, one of my favorite Who songs from one of my favorite Who albums, Who Are You, the final one with Keith Moon on drums.

The Rolling Stones, Stupid Girl . . . Typical early Stones put down of women. From Aftermath, 1966. Mick Jagger must have just been in an argument with his girl at the time, Chrissie Shrimpton. Shrimpton, a model and actrress, was apparently embarrassed by this song and the similar tone of several tracks on the album, which she figured, with reason, many people associated with her relationship with Jagger. The couple broke up the same year.

Bob Dylan, Idiot Wind (The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 version) . . . Spare, acoustic treatment of what, as the song progresses, goes from a diatribe to shared guilt at the breaking up of a relationship. From ‘you’re an idiot, babe’ to ‘we’re idiots, babe”. Originally released on the Blood On The Tracks album with more instrumentation, there are many versions of this on the various Dylan bootleg series albums. This one’s from More Blood, More Tracks, No. 14. Blood On The Tracks is often considered and reviewed as autobiographical in terms of Dylan’s relationship with his then-wife Sara. Yet he has said his life is not the source material. It makes for interesting reading and analysis of the album. In any event, Blood On The Tracks, and to a slightly lesser extent the follow-up, Desire, particularly in the song Sara, are raw treatments of the emotions of relationships that would resonate with anyone, just brilliant stuff. Pain is, maybe sadly, good for art.

The Beatles, Run For Your Life . . . John Lennon apparently regretted this song, it might be autobiographical, he wasn’t always the nicest individual. Yet musically, I’ve always liked it, despite many critics dismissing it. It was one of the songs that always stood out to me when my older sister brought Rubber Soul home, and played it to death.

Robert Palmer, In Walks Love Again . . . From Secrets, the album that got me into Palmer via the hits Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor Doctor) and, especially for me, Jealous, great riff tune from a great album, top to bottom.

Robert Plant, Dance With You Tonight . . . Lovely ballad of love and loss from his most recent studio album, Carry Fire, 2017.

King Crimson, Three Of A Perfect Pair . . . Not necessarily about a threesome, I don’t think. Telling lyrics, though, from the third in the set of albums Crimson did upon their return to recording after seven years away, with a new lineup, starting with 1981’s Discipline. Other albums in the threesome are Beat, 1982, and this one, 1984. I’m not alone in calling it the Talking Heads-sound alike version of Crimson although who influenced who, given Crimson’s pedigree, who can say?

The Guess Who, Silver Bird . . . Outtake, with typically beautiful vocals by Burton Cummings, from the Canned Wheat sessions but not released, or at least added, to the album until an expanded re-release in 2000. The track also appeared on a bonus disc on an expanded re-release of the American Woman album.

The Animals, A Girl Named Sandoz . . . This was going to be in my set tonight regardless of Valentine’s Day or a ‘relationship’ set so, while it fits the theme, it’s a ‘survivor’ of my original plan, which also included some prog like early Genesis. But as I went along with the theme, that stuff (Genesis, etc.) just didn’t fit. Next week, perhaps. In any event, what a brilliant, heavy, psychedelic, whatever you want to call it, track by The Animals.

Iron Butterfly, Possession . . . Same with this one, like the Animals track preceding it, was in my original set before ‘the text’ from my buddy set the show off in another direction. Said it before but these guys were so much more than In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida. It’s almost menacing stuff, the sound, to me, including Doug Ingle’s vocals. Deep and dark. Short, sweet or not so sweet, and to the point lyrics. One verse, that’s it. “When a man has a woman and he doesn’t really love her, why does he turn inside, when she starts to love another . . . it’s possession (repeated).”

Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dirty Pool . . . Typical ‘I been done wrong’ lyrics to this great slow blues original from SRV’s debut album, Texas Flood.

Parliament, All Your Goodies Are Gone . . . I love Parliament, and Funkadelic, too. George Clinton is a genius. Haven’t played anything from his collective in a while. Here we are.

Joe Jackson, We Can’t Live Together . . . JJ”s lyrics, on this cut from his 1986 Big World album arguably accurately sum up lots of relationships.

Bobby “Blue” Bland, Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City . . . I feel as if I’ve played this beauty fairly recently, too recently, but it fit the show. Whitesnake did a cover I really like, during their early, bluesier period shortly after Deep Purple broke up in 1976 and final (at the time) leader singer David Coverdale formed Whitesnake, eventually incorporating former Purple mates Ian Paice (drums) and Jon Lord (keyboards) into his new band.

Stevie Wonder, Blame It On The Sun . . . Beautiful ballad, touching lyrics of love lost, from Talking Book, which gave us the hit Superstition.

Leonard Cohen, The Guests . . . Genius, really, from this late Canadian icon. Great song, great lyrics, great delivery.

Paul Butterfield’s Better Days, Take Your Pleasure Where You Find It . . . I realized, after I did my blues show last week, that I had not played any Paul Butterfield, a blues icon I admire. I have before of course and in any event, I played 29 songs which of course left out countless others which is why I intend to revisit the blues show soon. And I do include blues throughout my sets, because that’s of course the roots of the classic rock I play. This one, from Butterfield’s later band, Better Days, isn’t necessarily blues, though. It’s a funky cool workout from the second Better Days album, It All Comes Back.

Love, Always See Your Face . . . Despite my natural misgivings about cliches, I could not do a show, on Valentine’s Day, without playing a song by a band named Love, which I planned to do regardless. I love Love, terrific band led by the immortal Arthur Lee. Love never sold a lot but so influential and beyond that, just great to listen to. They, to me, are one of those bands that, when one gets deeper into music, sees an album like Forever Changes which to that point one has not heard, acclaimed as one of the greatest albums in history to which the initial response might be, then why have I not heard it? Well, because it didn’t get played much, for whatever reason. But then you listen to it, and all of the band’s stuff, and you are blown away in fact my favorite Love song if I had to pick one from so many, and which I’ve played on the show before, Signed D.C. , about drug addiction, isn’t even on Forever Changes. It’s on the self-titled debut album. Always See Your Face is from the band’s fourth album, Four Sail, by which time the group was already splintering in terms of membership from the core original band led by Lee that had produced the first three albums.

Van Morrison, Warm Love (live, from It’s Too Late To Stop Now) . . . A hit single of some note originally on the Hard Nose The Highway studio album, this is the live version from Van The Man’s terrific 1974 live album It’s Too Late To Stop Now. Either version is terrific, the live one might be, as live versions can be, slightly more up-tempo; I just happened to pick the concert version.

Mountain, Back Where I Belong . . . Hard rocker from Mountain’s Avalanche album.

The Doors, You Make Me Real . . . Smokin’ track from Morrison Hotel. This one goes out to my old, and renewed acquaintance, high school and college friend 4C (names changed to protect the innocent but it’s his cool nomenclature). A cool guy I’ve known since 1972 (!!) with whom I’ve reconnected via a shared deep love of music. 4C discovered my show at some point and the rest is now not so much history but happening. And through it all I’ve discovered he loves the Doors, likely more than me although I love ’em, and particularly it seems the Morrison Hotel album from which I drew this wonderful track. Only problem with it is it’s too short!

Elton John, It Ain’t Gonna Be Easy . . . Long, slow blues, always been my favorite song from 1978’s A Single Man album and another one I feel as if I’ve played too recently but it fits the show theme so . . . A Single Man album was interesting in that EJ had parted ways with lyricist/collaborator Bernie Taupin, entering into a working relationship with lyricist Gary Osborne for several albums, as EJ’s commercial fortunes faded. To my ears, EJ still had this one good album left in him, particularly this track and others like Part Time Love, the single, and Big Dipper. Then, arguably, he went off the rails, at least to my taste.

John Mayall (featuring Buddy Guy), I Could Cry . . . Guy shares vocals with Mayall – and is directly referenced in the somewhat adjusted lyrics – on this tune from Mayall’s 1993 album Wake Up Call. The original song was written by longtime Guy collaborator and blues legend Junior Wells. Amazing guitar solo but what else would one expect from Buddy Guy. That said, there’s a terrific live version of this song available on YouTube, with Mayall, featuring Coco Montoya, then in the Bluesbreakers and who later went solo, matching Guy’s brilliance.