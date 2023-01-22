So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Afro Celt Soundsystem with Robert Plant, Life Begin Again . . .Compilations sometimes get a bad rap and I get it, people complain about what’s on or not on them, etc. and unless you’re content with just the hits, you don’t get the true flavor of an artist unless you have the original studio records. But a well-thought out compilation can be rewarding. Like Robert Plant’s 2003 2-CD release, Sixty Six To Timbuktu. It features most of his solo hits to that point but also rarities including early, pre-Led Zeppelin solo stuff like covers of well known songs like Hey Joe, made famous by Jimi Hendrix and Buffalo Springfield’s For What It’s Worth. Not to mention interesting stuff like this song the ever-experimental Plant did in 2001 with Afro Celt Soundsystem. It’s a British group fusing electronic music with traditional Gaelic and West African music. It’s a wonderful creative stew I’d not have been aware of but for the Plant compilation.