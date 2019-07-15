So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 15, 2019

1. Rush, Natural Science

2. Steppenwolf, Jupiter’s Child

3. Lou Reed, Andy’s Chest

4. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Sunburst

5. The Rolling Stones, Let It Loose

6. Sex Pistols, Holidays In The Sun

7. Chicago, Listen

8. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Graveyard Train

9. Nash The Slash, Metropolis/Children Of The Night

10. Santana, Batonga

11. U2, Stand Up Comedy

12. Love, A House Is Not A Motel

13. Thunderclap Newman, Accidents (album version)

14. AC/DC, Overdose

15. David Bowie, What In The World

16. The Beatles, Fixing A Hole

17. Metallica, The Frayed Ends Of Sanity

18. Black Sabbath, Megalomania

19. Megadeth, Tornado Of Souls

20. Hawkwind, Motorway City

21. Kansas, Portrait (He Knew)

22. Queen, Sleeping On The Sidewalk

23. Talking Heads, The Big Country

24. Rory Gallagher, Overnight Bag

25. Pink Floyd, Matilda Mother

26. Zager And Evans, In The Year 2525

27. The Allman Brothers Band, Southbound

28. Traffic, Walking In The Wind

29. Supertramp, Brother Where You Bound