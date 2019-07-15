1. Rush, Natural Science
2. Steppenwolf, Jupiter’s Child
3. Lou Reed, Andy’s Chest
4. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Sunburst
5. The Rolling Stones, Let It Loose
6. Sex Pistols, Holidays In The Sun
7. Chicago, Listen
8. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Graveyard Train
9. Nash The Slash, Metropolis/Children Of The Night
10. Santana, Batonga
11. U2, Stand Up Comedy
12. Love, A House Is Not A Motel
13. Thunderclap Newman, Accidents (album version)
14. AC/DC, Overdose
15. David Bowie, What In The World
16. The Beatles, Fixing A Hole
17. Metallica, The Frayed Ends Of Sanity
18. Black Sabbath, Megalomania
19. Megadeth, Tornado Of Souls
20. Hawkwind, Motorway City
21. Kansas, Portrait (He Knew)
22. Queen, Sleeping On The Sidewalk
23. Talking Heads, The Big Country
24. Rory Gallagher, Overnight Bag
25. Pink Floyd, Matilda Mother
26. Zager And Evans, In The Year 2525
27. The Allman Brothers Band, Southbound
28. Traffic, Walking In The Wind
29. Supertramp, Brother Where You Bound
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 15, 2019
