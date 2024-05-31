So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, June 1, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

A mostly female singer set list. Audio log will be posted once the show airs.

1. Koko Taylor, I’m A Woman (adaptation of Bo Diddley/Muddy Waters’ I’m A Man/Mannish Boy)

2. Emmylou Harris, Here I Am

3. Bonnie Raitt, Gnawin’ On It

4. Pat Benatar, Rated X

5. Linda Ronstadt, The Dark End Of The Street

6. Yvonne Elliman (as Mary Magdalene) with Murray Head (Judas) and Ian Gillan (Jesus) from Jesus Christ Superstar original 1970 soundtrack, Everything’s Alright

7. Carla Olson & Mick Taylor, Sway (Rolling Stones cover)

8. Ike & Tina Turner, Funkier Than A Mosquita’s Tweeter

9. Pretenders, Mystery Achievement

10. Joni Mitchell, This Flight Tonight (arguably relatively unheard from the Blue album, it was a hit by Nazareth, later tongue-in-cheek introduced in concert by Mitchell as ‘a Nazareth song’)

11. Heart, White Lightning and Wine

12. Fleetwood Mac, Storms (Stevie Nicks lead vocals)

13. Jefferson Airplane, Lather (Grace Slick lead vocals)

14. Marianne Faithfull, Working Class Hero (John Lennon cover)

15. Janis Joplin/Big Brother and The Holding Company, Roadblock

16. The Mamas & The Papas, The In Crowd (Cass Elliot lead vocals)

17. Eric Clapton with Marcy Levy co-lead vocals, The Core

18. Concrete Blonde, It’s A Man’s World (cover of James Brown’s It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World, Johnette Napolitano lead vocals)

19. Carole King with James Taylor, Will You Love Me Tomorrow/Some Kind Of Wonderful/Up On The Roof (live)

20. Willie Mae ‘Big Mama’ Thornton, Hound Dog

21. Melissa Etheridge, Refugee (Tom Petty cover)

22. Patti Smith, Soul Kitchen (The Doors cover)

23. Aretha Franklin, Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon and Garfunkel cover)

24. Billie Holiday, Come Rain Or Come Shine

25. Blondie, Fade Away And Radiate