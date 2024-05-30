The Clean Up Hour, Mix 268

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, the 58th All Things Considered in which I make the case for Kilo Kish:

Tracklist:

Hello, Lakisha

AMERICAN GURL

Void

Nice Out

ATTENTION POLITICIAN

IOU

Bite Me

NEW TRICKS: ART, AESETHICS, AND MONEY (feat. Vince Staples)

Self Importance

Prayer

ON THE OUTSIDE (JUSTIN’S SONG)

Alive

DEATH FANTASY (feat. Miguel)

Existential Crisis Hour!

Make it Go Right (Childish Gambino & Kilo Kish)

Turquoise

Navy

Age + Self Esteem: A Funhouse Mirror

Crosstown

Better

Julienne

Scones

STAR POWER: LA NIGHTMARES

Collected Views From Dinner

Ghost

Fulfillment?

BusBoy

Curious

Locket

Goldmine

Indigo’s July

Taking Responsibility

On the Way

Wax

Wrong

See y’all next time!