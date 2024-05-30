The Clean Up Hour, Mix 268

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, the 58th All Things Considered in which I make the case for Kilo Kish:
Tracklist:
Hello, Lakisha
AMERICAN GURL
Void
Nice Out
ATTENTION POLITICIAN
IOU
Bite Me
NEW TRICKS: ART, AESETHICS, AND MONEY (feat. Vince Staples)
Self Importance
Prayer
ON THE OUTSIDE (JUSTIN’S SONG)
Alive
DEATH FANTASY (feat. Miguel)
Existential Crisis Hour!
Make it Go Right (Childish Gambino & Kilo Kish)
Turquoise
Navy
Age + Self Esteem: A Funhouse Mirror
Crosstown
Better
Julienne
Scones
STAR POWER: LA NIGHTMARES
Collected Views From Dinner
Ghost
Fulfillment?
BusBoy
Curious
Locket
Goldmine
Indigo’s July
Taking Responsibility
On the Way
Wax
Wrong
See y’all next time!