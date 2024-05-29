Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 34 – 29/05/24

Leave a comment

We’re finally back! After about a month of hiatus (and a bit of a blooper episode last week while I figured out the technical difficulties 🙂 I’m finally back to doing my show, broadcasting remotely from Calgary! I’ll be here until September, hopefully broadcasting every week from now on, so tune in!

  • May – Complete Mountain Almanac 
  • Problem With It – Plains
  • I’ve Been Riding With The Ghost – Songs: Ohia
  • Roygbiv – Boards of Canada
  • Fuel My Fire – The Prodigy
  • Self Esteem – The Offspring
  • Teenland – The Northern Pikes
  • Starburned and Unkissed – Caroline Polachek

Plus, here’s the episode from last week (May 22) in case you wanna hear (skip to about 20 mins in since the first bit is just static 🙂

Check out the podcast!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.