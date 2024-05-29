Through the Static Episode 34 – 29/05/24

We’re finally back! After about a month of hiatus (and a bit of a blooper episode last week while I figured out the technical difficulties 🙂 I’m finally back to doing my show, broadcasting remotely from Calgary! I’ll be here until September, hopefully broadcasting every week from now on, so tune in!
- May – Complete Mountain Almanac
- Problem With It – Plains
- I’ve Been Riding With The Ghost – Songs: Ohia
- Roygbiv – Boards of Canada
- Fuel My Fire – The Prodigy
- Self Esteem – The Offspring
- Teenland – The Northern Pikes
- Starburned and Unkissed – Caroline Polachek
Plus, here’s the episode from last week (May 22) in case you wanna hear (skip to about 20 mins in since the first bit is just static 🙂
Check out the podcast!