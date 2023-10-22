Summary of New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #2

What’s up, y’all? As promised, here is the summary of new music I have added since the last post:

Friends From Church Friends From Church Pop Unknown Ducks Ltd. Modern Fiction Indie Rock CanCon Ben Caplan Recollection (Reimagined) Indie Rock CanCon Thierry Larose Cantalou Traditional CanCon Girlfriends & Boyfriends Fallacy of Fairness Alternative No Maria Muldaur Let’s Get Happy Together Jazz No The Reed Effect 1973 Alternative Unknown Mista1touch Fire Touch Ice Pop CanCon (presumed) Finny McConnel The Dark Streets of Love Rock CanCon Balrogath Nameless Terror Metal CanCon Kyra and the Tully TIME Country/Folk CanCon Osyron Foundations (EP) Metal CanCon The Stonehouse Band Stonehouse, Vol 1: The Escarpment Sessions Other CanCon The Jerry Gross Organization Processed Hearts Indie Rock CanCon Taken by Sanity Saturn Days Alternative CanCon Dylan Hennessy Dylan Hennessy EP Rock I may have mislabelled this one as CanCon, not sure, please don’t kill me if I did CanCon whatshisface concentrated gibberish Rap Unknown Various Artists Cover Art Various Genres CanCon Fools Like You Fools Like You Rock Unknown Hinterlandband Bon Echo Jazz Unknown Dri Hiev Dri Hiev Industrial CanCon Mo Faux Hollow Heart Dance/House CanCon Luka Kuplowsky Stardust Indie Rock CanCon Dave Cherub Dave Cherub Country/Folk CanCon (presumed) Jess Knights Best Kind of Light Pop CanCon Last Birds Last Birds Pop CanCon M.T. Walker Horizons Country & Folk Unknown Hyperia Insanatorium Metal CanCon (partially) Les Elles Pamela Peacemaker Pop CanCon (presumed) Six Corners Six Corners Country & Folk CanCon Kylo Kylo Electro/Pop CanCon Satellite & The Harpoonist Satellite Man Blues CanCon Motus & Lotusts Exoplanets Psychedlic Rock CanCon The Montreal Rock Band Man Down III (Demo) Rock All presumed CanCon Loryn Taggart The Art of Pulling Through Folk/Jazz/Pop/Ballad CanCon Dave Cherub Climate Songs (for Lovers) Psychedlic Rock/Americana/Power-Pop CanCon

Also, as promised, here is The Horizon Broadening Hour #2, if you can’t wait until 10:00 PM:

Here is the tracklist:

The Painters – Somewhere

Dave Cherub – Waiting for Your Cookie

Loryn Taggart – Scandal Monger

Dani Nash – Fantasy

Touching – Two Solitudes

Girlpuppy – Miniature Furniture

Lou-Adrianne Cassidy – oui le serpent nous guette

Ducks Ltd. – Eighteen Cigarettes

Kylo – Undertow

Mofaux – Heart Don’t Want to Know

Mista1touch – Protect wi Land

Phonosonics – Dark-Haired Dub

Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band – Itana Odede

Matt Sellick & Jesse Cook – Soot

Maria Muldaur – Some Sweet Day

Rakkatak – Forgive and Forget

Dri Hiev – Garbage for Labour

Hyperia – Unleash the Pigs

Osyron – Ignite

Balrogath – Mindslayer

Motusts & Lotusts – Avulsion 2020

Godspeed You, Black Emporer! – A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) [Physical CD Version]

Evelyne Brochu – Copie Carbone

Couer de Pirate – Printemps

Karen Morand and the Bosco Boys – Coffee

Barney Bentall – Upstairs Downstairs (for Penny)

See y’all next time!