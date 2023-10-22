Summary of New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #2

What’s up, y’all? As promised, here is the summary of new music I have added since the last post:
|Friends From Church
|Friends From Church
|Pop
|Unknown
|Ducks Ltd.
|Modern Fiction
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Ben Caplan
|Recollection (Reimagined)
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Thierry Larose
|Cantalou
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Girlfriends & Boyfriends
|Fallacy of Fairness
|Alternative
|No
|Maria Muldaur
|Let’s Get Happy Together
|Jazz
|No
|The Reed Effect
|1973
|Alternative
|Unknown
|Mista1touch
|Fire Touch Ice
|Pop
|CanCon (presumed)
|Finny McConnel
|The Dark Streets of Love
|Rock
|CanCon
|Balrogath
|Nameless Terror
|Metal
|CanCon
|Kyra and the Tully
|TIME
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Osyron
|Foundations (EP)
|Metal
|CanCon
|The Stonehouse Band
|Stonehouse, Vol 1: The Escarpment Sessions
|Other
|CanCon
|The Jerry Gross Organization
|Processed Hearts
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Taken by Sanity
|Saturn Days
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Dylan Hennessy
|Dylan Hennessy EP
|Rock
|I may have mislabelled this one as CanCon, not sure, please don’t kill me if I did
|CanCon
|whatshisface
|concentrated gibberish
|Rap
|Unknown
|Various Artists
|Cover Art
|Various Genres
|CanCon
|Fools Like You
|Fools Like You
|Rock
|Unknown
|Hinterlandband
|Bon Echo
|Jazz
|Unknown
|Dri Hiev
|Dri Hiev
|Industrial
|CanCon
|Mo Faux
|Hollow Heart
|Dance/House
|CanCon
|Luka Kuplowsky
|Stardust
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Dave Cherub
|Dave Cherub
|Country/Folk
|CanCon (presumed)
|Jess Knights
|Best Kind of Light
|Pop
|CanCon
|Last Birds
|Last Birds
|Pop
|CanCon
|M.T. Walker
|Horizons
|Country & Folk
|Unknown
|Hyperia
|Insanatorium
|Metal
|CanCon (partially)
|Les Elles
|Pamela Peacemaker
|Pop
|CanCon (presumed)
|Six Corners
|Six Corners
|Country & Folk
|CanCon
|Kylo
|Kylo
|Electro/Pop
|CanCon
|Satellite & The Harpoonist
|Satellite Man
|Blues
|CanCon
|Motus & Lotusts
|Exoplanets
|Psychedlic Rock
|CanCon
|The Montreal Rock Band
|Man Down III (Demo)
|Rock
|All presumed
|CanCon
|Loryn Taggart
|The Art of Pulling Through
|Folk/Jazz/Pop/Ballad
|CanCon
|Dave Cherub
|Climate Songs (for Lovers)
|Psychedlic Rock/Americana/Power-Pop
|CanCon
Also, as promised, here is The Horizon Broadening Hour #2, if you can’t wait until 10:00 PM:
Here is the tracklist:
The Painters – Somewhere
Dave Cherub – Waiting for Your Cookie
Loryn Taggart – Scandal Monger
Dani Nash – Fantasy
Touching – Two Solitudes
Girlpuppy – Miniature Furniture
Lou-Adrianne Cassidy – oui le serpent nous guette
Ducks Ltd. – Eighteen Cigarettes
Kylo – Undertow
Mofaux – Heart Don’t Want to Know
Mista1touch – Protect wi Land
Phonosonics – Dark-Haired Dub
Beautiful Nubia and the Roots Renaissance Band – Itana Odede
Matt Sellick & Jesse Cook – Soot
Maria Muldaur – Some Sweet Day
Rakkatak – Forgive and Forget
Dri Hiev – Garbage for Labour
Hyperia – Unleash the Pigs
Osyron – Ignite
Balrogath – Mindslayer
Motusts & Lotusts – Avulsion 2020
Godspeed You, Black Emporer! – A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) [Physical CD Version]
Evelyne Brochu – Copie Carbone
Couer de Pirate – Printemps
Karen Morand and the Bosco Boys – Coffee
Barney Bentall – Upstairs Downstairs (for Penny)
See y’all next time!