Synthetronic 80s plays 1980s synth-pop, dance-pop, hi-NRG, Italo-disco, and up-tempo pop/rock music. A mix of mainstream and lesser-known tracks.
Download: Synthetronic 80s – #26 – Jun 1, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:50
|Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money) (Remix) (Edit)
|Pet Shop Boys
|04:59
|The Loco-Motion
|Kylie Minogue
|08:07
|Love Train
|Holly Johnson
|12:01
|Bridges Over Borders
|Spoons
|16:57
|It’s My Life
|Talk Talk
|20:48
|Fantasy
|Aldo Nova
|26:25
|Doesn’t Really Matter
|Platinum Blonde
|30:27
|Walking On Sunshine
|Katrina And The Waves
|34:18
|Lean On Me
|Club Nouveau
|38:13
|Break My Stride
|Matthew Wilder
|41:03
|Heart And Soul
|T’Pau
|45:10
|Fraction Of A Second
|Cloud Nine
|49:07
|Pray For Rain
|Air America
|54:02
|Two Of Hearts
|Stacey Q
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage