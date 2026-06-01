Synthetronic 80s plays 1980s synth-pop, dance-pop, hi-NRG, Italo-disco, and up-tempo pop/rock music. A mix of mainstream and lesser-known tracks.

Download: Synthetronic 80s – #26 – Jun 1, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:50 Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money) (Remix) (Edit) Pet Shop Boys 04:59 The Loco-Motion Kylie Minogue 08:07 Love Train Holly Johnson 12:01 Bridges Over Borders Spoons 16:57 It’s My Life Talk Talk 20:48 Fantasy Aldo Nova 26:25 Doesn’t Really Matter Platinum Blonde 30:27 Walking On Sunshine Katrina And The Waves 34:18 Lean On Me Club Nouveau 38:13 Break My Stride Matthew Wilder 41:03 Heart And Soul T’Pau 45:10 Fraction Of A Second Cloud Nine 49:07 Pray For Rain Air America 54:02 Two Of Hearts Stacey Q

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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