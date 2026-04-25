Synthetronic 80s – Episode #21 – 2026-04-27

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #21 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:41 Moonbeam Men Without Hats 04:17 First-Last-For Everything (Club Mix) Endgames 08:52 Major Tom (Coming Home) Peter Schilling 12:57 The Wild Boys Duran Duran 17:12 Never Heart 21:13 St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr 25:49 Sledgehammer Peter Gabriel 30:39 Cosmetics Gowan 35:15 Puttin’ On The Ritz (Edit) Taco 37:44 Maniac Michael Sembello 42:00 Middle Child Parachute Club 46:44 Fairy-Tale Rose 53:02 Run Runaway (Album Version) Slade

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

Subscribe to the podcast!