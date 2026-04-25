Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #21 – 2026-04-27

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #21 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:41 Moonbeam Men Without Hats
04:17 First-Last-For Everything (Club Mix) Endgames
08:52 Major Tom (Coming Home) Peter Schilling
12:57 The Wild Boys Duran Duran
17:12 Never Heart
21:13 St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion) John Parr
25:49 Sledgehammer Peter Gabriel
30:39 Cosmetics Gowan
35:15 Puttin’ On The Ritz (Edit) Taco
37:44 Maniac Michael Sembello
42:00 Middle Child Parachute Club
46:44 Fairy-Tale Rose
53:02 Run Runaway (Album Version) Slade

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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