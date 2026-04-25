Synthetronic 80s – Episode #21 – 2026-04-27

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #21 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:41
|Moonbeam
|Men Without Hats
|04:17
|First-Last-For Everything (Club Mix)
|Endgames
|08:52
|Major Tom (Coming Home)
|Peter Schilling
|12:57
|The Wild Boys
|Duran Duran
|17:12
|Never
|Heart
|21:13
|St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion)
|John Parr
|25:49
|Sledgehammer
|Peter Gabriel
|30:39
|Cosmetics
|Gowan
|35:15
|Puttin’ On The Ritz (Edit)
|Taco
|37:44
|Maniac
|Michael Sembello
|42:00
|Middle Child
|Parachute Club
|46:44
|Fairy-Tale
|Rose
|53:02
|Run Runaway (Album Version)
|Slade
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage