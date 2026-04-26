Bob Jonkman, a volunteer with Radio Waterloo, demonstrates the LibreTime radio scheduling and automation software used at the radio station at a presentation to the Kitchener-Waterloo Linux User Group.

HYOS: LibreTime Demonstration at the KW Linux User Group is a Host Your Own Show, Live-To-Air special presentation hosted by Bob Jonkman and KWLUG, and airs on CKMS-FM on Monday 4 May 2026 from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

The KWLUG meeting takes place in person at the University of Waterloo Davis Centre Library room DC 1568 DC 2585 Map and online at https://webconference.kwlug.org/room/kwlug The meeting starts at 7:00pm with a presentation by Thomas Busch on “Incident Response”, followed by Bob Jonkman on”LibreTime” at 8:00pm. This is a free presentation.

Andrew Sullivan Cant of KWLUG is a guest on CKMS Community Connections at 3:00pm on Monday 27 April 2026.

Podcast

Here’s the initial recording from the KWLUG presentation. It gets cut off at the end because Bob went over his alloted time. Happily, there’s another recording made by KWLUG, so this recording will be updated in the next few days.