The Clean Up Hour, Mix 244

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is the show’s final ode (of the year) to 2003 — like a completely different world at this point (for the most part). Here’s the mix if you can’t wait until midnight or want to check out Part 2 of the mix:

Tracklist:

G-Unit – G-Unit

Jay-Z – 99 Problems

Westside Connection & Nate Dogg – Gangsta Nation

Memphis Bleek, Trick Daddy, & T.I. – Round Here

Fabolous, Joe Budden, & Paul Cain – N***az

Jaylib & Guilty Simpson – Strapped

G-Unit – Eye for an Eye

Eminem – Bully

Ja Rule – DJ Kay Slay (Skit)

Ja Rule, Black Child, Young Merc, & D.O. Cannons – Things Gon Change/2 Punk A** Quarters (Skit)

The Notorious B.I.G & 2Pac – Runnin (Dying to Live)

Dead Prez – Scared to Die

Black Eyed Peas – Let’s Get it Started (Spike Mix)

Missy Elliott – Let Me Fix My Weave

Jaylib & Quasimoto – Sex Freaks

Ludacris & Snoop Dogg – H*es in my Room

Termanology – Rollin in My Whip

RZA, Allah Real, & Masta Killa – Grits

Buck 65 – Wicked and Weird

Doseone – Windows and Women…

Hieroglyphics – 100,000 Indi

Biz Markie & Lil Kal – Like a Dream

Sole – Salt on Everything

Immortal Technique & Jean Grae – You Never Know

Alicia Keys – You Don’t Know My Name

Skillz – 2003 Wrap Up

Jaylib – Make ‘Em NV (Madlib Remix) [Bonus]

Jaylib – Louder (Blast Your Radio Theme) [Bonus]

Swollen Members & Son Doobie – Ambush/Sensational Breed [Bonus]

I also, like the other two prior to this, included songs downloaded from 2003 mixtapes available from michaelsmixtapehut blogspot, go check it out!

Part 2:

Fam-Lay, Lil Flip, & Kelis – Rock N Roll (Remix)

Fabolous & Paul Cain – Hate Me Now (Freestyle)

Bonecrusher, Cam’Ron, Jadakiss, & Busta Rhymes – Never Scared (Remix)

Lupe Fiasco – Freestyle

Kardinal Offishal – Runaways

MIMS – Freestyle

Bathgate – F**k That

Charli Baltimore & Eve – Philly’s Finest

Cadillac Tah – Freestyle

Jinx da Juvy – Get It Get It

Joe Budden, A-Team, Stack Bundles, Paul Cain, & Maino – Freestyle

DJ Whoo Kid, 50 Cent, & 2Pac – Killers

Skillz – Freestyle

Fat Chops – Take the Pain

Rosco P. Coldchain & Pharrell – Delinquent

Fam-Lay – Freestyle

50 Cent & Sean Paul – Get Deaded

Eminem – Quitter (Everlast Diss)

Baby & Clipse – What Happened to That Boy (Blend)

Lil Kim & Bee Hive – Freestyle

V.A. Slim & AC3 – Freestyle

Stack Bundles – Freestyle

Guru – Freestyle

Gravy – Freestyle

Jae Millz & Cam’Ron – No, No, No (Remix)

Denim – Freestyle

Alicia Keys, Busta Rhymes, & Rampage – Fallin (Remix)

Jennifer Lopez, Jadakiss, & Styles P – Jenny From the Block (Blend)

Mariah Carey, Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana, Freeway, & Jim Jones – Boy (I Need You) (Remix)

Rah Digga, Eve, & Missy Elliott – Party & Bulls**t (Remix)

Tweet & Damani – Call Me (Remix)

DJ Kay Slay, Nas, Baby, Foxy Brown, & Amerie – Too Much For Me

Amerie, Joe Budden, & Foxy Brown – Talkin to Me (Remix)

Beyonce – Naughty Girl (Blend)

Cassidy & R. Kelly – Hotel (Blend)

Clinton Sparks – Shake To This

DJ Aristocat – Grindin/On the Road Again

Victoria Beckham & M.O.P – It’s That Simple

Oschino & Sparks – Call Me

Hocus Pocus – Summer in the City

Cam’Ron & Freaky Zeeky – Hey Lady

Prinz, Sosh, & Grafh – Blackhand Theme

Survival Unit – No Love

Gravy & Fat Joe – BK to BX

Freeway – Freestyle

Memphis Bleek – Can I Live?

N.E.R.D – Locked Away

Alicia Keys, Nas, & Rakim – Streets of NY

Grafh, E-40, & Bun B – Bang Out (Remix)

Dame Dash, Beanie Sigel, Cam’Ron, Kanye, Twista, & Young Chris – The Champions

Brucie B – Old School Set

I couldn’t list all of the mixtapes I pulled from, due to soundcloud’s character limit, so shoutout Clinton Sparks, DJ Kay Slay (RIP), DJ Clue, DJ Envy, DJ Absolut, Dame Dash, Cipha Sounds, Big Mike, Kid Capri, Brucie B, & DJ Aristocat for the tapes that made this second part possible!

For #throwbackthursday, let’s throw it back to this time last year:

Tracklist:

Ab-Soul – A Day in the Life

Ry & Lute – Rest in Peace

Ab-Soul & Schoolboy Q – Beat the Case//Straight Crooked

Blu – The 50Z

Curren$y – Drive This Car

Kamaiyah – Versace Robe

Black Hippy – I Do It For Hip Hop

Mac Miller – Mad Flava, Heavy Flow (Interlude)

1995 – Paris Sud Minute

serengeti – chill relax

Stalley – DILLA BAP

Bun B, Statik Selektah, Big K.R.I.T, & Cal Walker – In My Hand

Mount Westmore – Have a Nice Day

Mr. Muthaf**kin Exquire – The Weight of Water, Pt. 2

Westside Boogie – PRIDEFUL II

The Alchemist, Wiki, & MIKE – One More

Ab-Soul – Top Dawg Under Dawg

Ab-Soul – Nothing’s Something

Brockhampton – 37th

Ab-Soul & Zacari – Do Better

Little Simz – Broken

Brockhampton – CRUCIFY ME

Ab-Soul – Just Have Fun

Gift of Gab, Vursatyl, & Lateef the Truthspeaker – You Gon Make It In the End

Kota the Friend – GOOD TO BE HOME II

Nas – Don’t Shoot

SZA – Good Days

Ab-Soul – Drift Away

See y’all Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!