The Clean Up Hour, Mix 244

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is the show’s final ode (of the year) to 2003 — like a completely different world at this point (for the most part). Here’s the mix if you can’t wait until midnight or want to check out Part 2 of the mix:
Tracklist:
G-Unit – G-Unit
Jay-Z – 99 Problems
Westside Connection & Nate Dogg – Gangsta Nation
Memphis Bleek, Trick Daddy, & T.I. – Round Here
Fabolous, Joe Budden, & Paul Cain – N***az
Jaylib & Guilty Simpson – Strapped
G-Unit – Eye for an Eye
Eminem – Bully
Ja Rule – DJ Kay Slay (Skit)
Ja Rule, Black Child, Young Merc, & D.O. Cannons – Things Gon Change/2 Punk A** Quarters (Skit)
The Notorious B.I.G & 2Pac – Runnin (Dying to Live)
Dead Prez – Scared to Die
Black Eyed Peas – Let’s Get it Started (Spike Mix)
Missy Elliott – Let Me Fix My Weave
Jaylib & Quasimoto – Sex Freaks
Ludacris & Snoop Dogg – H*es in my Room
Termanology – Rollin in My Whip
RZA, Allah Real, & Masta Killa – Grits
Buck 65 – Wicked and Weird
Doseone – Windows and Women…
Hieroglyphics – 100,000 Indi
Biz Markie & Lil Kal – Like a Dream
Sole – Salt on Everything
Immortal Technique & Jean Grae – You Never Know
Alicia Keys – You Don’t Know My Name
Skillz – 2003 Wrap Up
Jaylib – Make ‘Em NV (Madlib Remix) [Bonus]
Jaylib – Louder (Blast Your Radio Theme) [Bonus]
Swollen Members & Son Doobie – Ambush/Sensational Breed [Bonus]
I also, like the other two prior to this, included songs downloaded from 2003 mixtapes available from michaelsmixtapehut blogspot, go check it out!
Part 2:
Fam-Lay, Lil Flip, & Kelis – Rock N Roll (Remix)
Fabolous & Paul Cain – Hate Me Now (Freestyle)
Bonecrusher, Cam’Ron, Jadakiss, & Busta Rhymes – Never Scared (Remix)
Lupe Fiasco – Freestyle
Kardinal Offishal – Runaways
MIMS – Freestyle
Bathgate – F**k That
Charli Baltimore & Eve – Philly’s Finest
Cadillac Tah – Freestyle
Jinx da Juvy – Get It Get It
Joe Budden, A-Team, Stack Bundles, Paul Cain, & Maino – Freestyle
DJ Whoo Kid, 50 Cent, & 2Pac – Killers
Skillz – Freestyle
Fat Chops – Take the Pain
Rosco P. Coldchain & Pharrell – Delinquent
Fam-Lay – Freestyle
50 Cent & Sean Paul – Get Deaded
Eminem – Quitter (Everlast Diss)
Baby & Clipse – What Happened to That Boy (Blend)
Lil Kim & Bee Hive – Freestyle
V.A. Slim & AC3 – Freestyle
Stack Bundles – Freestyle
Guru – Freestyle
Gravy – Freestyle
Jae Millz & Cam’Ron – No, No, No (Remix)
Denim – Freestyle
Alicia Keys, Busta Rhymes, & Rampage – Fallin (Remix)
Jennifer Lopez, Jadakiss, & Styles P – Jenny From the Block (Blend)
Mariah Carey, Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana, Freeway, & Jim Jones – Boy (I Need You) (Remix)
Rah Digga, Eve, & Missy Elliott – Party & Bulls**t (Remix)
Tweet & Damani – Call Me (Remix)
DJ Kay Slay, Nas, Baby, Foxy Brown, & Amerie – Too Much For Me
Amerie, Joe Budden, & Foxy Brown – Talkin to Me (Remix)
Beyonce – Naughty Girl (Blend)
Cassidy & R. Kelly – Hotel (Blend)
Clinton Sparks – Shake To This
DJ Aristocat – Grindin/On the Road Again
Victoria Beckham & M.O.P – It’s That Simple
Oschino & Sparks – Call Me
Hocus Pocus – Summer in the City
Cam’Ron & Freaky Zeeky – Hey Lady
Prinz, Sosh, & Grafh – Blackhand Theme
Survival Unit – No Love
Gravy & Fat Joe – BK to BX
Freeway – Freestyle
Memphis Bleek – Can I Live?
N.E.R.D – Locked Away
Alicia Keys, Nas, & Rakim – Streets of NY
Grafh, E-40, & Bun B – Bang Out (Remix)
Dame Dash, Beanie Sigel, Cam’Ron, Kanye, Twista, & Young Chris – The Champions
Brucie B – Old School Set
I couldn’t list all of the mixtapes I pulled from, due to soundcloud’s character limit, so shoutout Clinton Sparks, DJ Kay Slay (RIP), DJ Clue, DJ Envy, DJ Absolut, Dame Dash, Cipha Sounds, Big Mike, Kid Capri, Brucie B, & DJ Aristocat for the tapes that made this second part possible!
For #throwbackthursday, let’s throw it back to this time last year:
Tracklist:
Ab-Soul – A Day in the Life
Ry & Lute – Rest in Peace
Ab-Soul & Schoolboy Q – Beat the Case//Straight Crooked
Blu – The 50Z
Curren$y – Drive This Car
Kamaiyah – Versace Robe
Black Hippy – I Do It For Hip Hop
Mac Miller – Mad Flava, Heavy Flow (Interlude)
1995 – Paris Sud Minute
serengeti – chill relax
Stalley – DILLA BAP
Bun B, Statik Selektah, Big K.R.I.T, & Cal Walker – In My Hand
Mount Westmore – Have a Nice Day
Mr. Muthaf**kin Exquire – The Weight of Water, Pt. 2
Westside Boogie – PRIDEFUL II
The Alchemist, Wiki, & MIKE – One More
Ab-Soul – Top Dawg Under Dawg
Ab-Soul – Nothing’s Something
Brockhampton – 37th
Ab-Soul & Zacari – Do Better
Little Simz – Broken
Brockhampton – CRUCIFY ME
Ab-Soul – Just Have Fun
Gift of Gab, Vursatyl, & Lateef the Truthspeaker – You Gon Make It In the End
Kota the Friend – GOOD TO BE HOME II
Nas – Don’t Shoot
SZA – Good Days
Ab-Soul – Drift Away
See y’all Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!