Through the Static Episode 22 – 13/12/23

The last episode of 2023, and it’s a tear-jerker! Playing tunes that have a particularly special place in my heart, songs that speak to me about the nature of life, love, and relationships. Hope you enjoy and see you in the New Year!
- Change – Big Thief
- illicit affairs – Taylor Swift
- Graceland Too – Phoebe Bridgers
- Tonight Tonight – The Smashing Pumpkins
- The Place Where He Inserted the Blade – Black Country, New Road
- Burning Pile – Mother Mother
- Elf’s Lament – Barenaked Ladies
- Unknown/Nth – Hozier
