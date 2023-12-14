Through the Static Episode 22 – 13/12/23

The last episode of 2023, and it’s a tear-jerker! Playing tunes that have a particularly special place in my heart, songs that speak to me about the nature of life, love, and relationships. Hope you enjoy and see you in the New Year!

Change – Big Thief

illicit affairs – Taylor Swift

Graceland Too – Phoebe Bridgers

Tonight Tonight – The Smashing Pumpkins

The Place Where He Inserted the Blade – Black Country, New Road

Burning Pile – Mother Mother

Elf’s Lament – Barenaked Ladies

Unknown/Nth – Hozier

