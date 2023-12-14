Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 22 – 13/12/23

The last episode of 2023, and it’s a tear-jerker! Playing tunes that have a particularly special place in my heart, songs that speak to me about the nature of life, love, and relationships. Hope you enjoy and see you in the New Year!

  • Change – Big Thief
  • illicit affairs – Taylor Swift
  • Graceland Too – Phoebe Bridgers
  • Tonight Tonight – The Smashing Pumpkins
  • The Place Where He Inserted the Blade – Black Country, New Road
  • Burning Pile – Mother Mother
  • Elf’s Lament – Barenaked Ladies
  • Unknown/Nth – Hozier

