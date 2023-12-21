The Clean Up Hour, Mix 245

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead, here with tonight’s Clean Up Hour (to those of you who use RSS, I will upload the show here a bit later — I put the file away on my external hard drive before I remembered to upload it here). Check it:

Tonight’s mix is the 53rd All Things Considered, making the case for Keor Meteor, the french beatmaker whose music deserves a lot more attention. There are 189 songs in this mix, so I’m not writing out the tracklist here — it’s been a long enough day already.

For #throwbackthursday, I’m going to repost three of my previous holiday/Christmas mixes, as I don’t think I will be doing anything like that this year.

See y’all next week for the year’s worst of list!