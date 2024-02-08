The Clean Up Hour, Mix 252

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour for y’all — tonight is all about De La Soul, dedicated to Trugoy the Dove one year after his passing.

Here’s the tracklist:

Cool Breeze on the Rocks

Pushin Aside, Pushin Along

Rock Co.kane Flow (feat. MF DOOM)

She.Fe.Mcs. (feat. A Tribe Called Quest)

What the f*@k 1

D.A.I.S.Y. Age

The Art of Getting Jumped

What We Do (For Love) [feat. Slick Rick]

The Mack Daddy on the Left

Must B the Music

Long Island Wildin

My Brother’s a Basehead

Bionix

What the f*@k 2

Supa Emcees

Afro Connections At A Hi 5 (In The Eyes Of The Hoodlum)

Patti Dooke (feat. Guru)

Pease Porridge

Potholes In My Lawn

In the Woods (feat. Shortie No Mass)

Big Brother Beat

Held Down (feat. Cee-Lo)

Set the Mood

Greyhounds (feat. Usher)

What the f*@k 3

Long Island Degrees

Here In After (feat. Damon Albarn)

Mornin’ Rise (feat. Raheem DeVaughn)

Days of Our Lives (feat. Common)

See y’all next time!