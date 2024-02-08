The Clean Up Hour, Mix 252

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour for y’all — tonight is all about De La Soul, dedicated to Trugoy the Dove one year after his passing.
Here’s the tracklist:
Cool Breeze on the Rocks
Pushin Aside, Pushin Along
Rock Co.kane Flow (feat. MF DOOM)
She.Fe.Mcs. (feat. A Tribe Called Quest)
What the f*@k 1
D.A.I.S.Y. Age
The Art of Getting Jumped
What We Do (For Love) [feat. Slick Rick]
The Mack Daddy on the Left
Must B the Music
Long Island Wildin
My Brother’s a Basehead
Bionix
What the f*@k 2
Supa Emcees
Afro Connections At A Hi 5 (In The Eyes Of The Hoodlum)
Patti Dooke (feat. Guru)
Pease Porridge
Potholes In My Lawn
In the Woods (feat. Shortie No Mass)
Big Brother Beat
Held Down (feat. Cee-Lo)
Set the Mood
Greyhounds (feat. Usher)
What the f*@k 3
Long Island Degrees
Here In After (feat. Damon Albarn)
Mornin’ Rise (feat. Raheem DeVaughn)
Days of Our Lives (feat. Common)
See y’all next time!