The Clean Up Hour Mix 273.

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — I talk a bit about the great debate.
Tracklist:
The Game – Bompton
Slim 400 – Dum B***y
Drakeo the Ruler – Punk Rock *****
Tha Alkaholiks – Mary Jane
Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Big KRIT, & Girl Talk – No Singles
Snoop Dogg, Redman, Nate Dogg, & Warren G – From Long Beach 2 Brick City
Anderson .Paak – Parking Lot
Classified – Slippin
Camila Cabello & Drake – HOT UPTOWN
Jay-Z – Can’t Knock the Hustle (Fool’s Paradise Mix)
LNDN DRGS & K-Dee – The Fee is Mine
DJ Quik, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Hi-C, AMG, 2nd II Noe, & El Debarge – Medley for a “V” (The ***** Song)
Brassmunk, Moka Only, & Chris Rouse – How Bouts
Ice Cube – What Can I Do? (Westside Remix)
Xzibit, Defari, Goldie Loc, & Kokane – Rimz & Tirez
Dom Kennedy – Ice Cream Truck
Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, & Curren$y – Super High (S**iva Remix)
Michael Christmas & Kipp Stone – P*** Juice
Larry June – Feeling Good Today
Yelawolf – Beer Buzz
Sheek Louch & Jeremih – Party After 2
Drake – Uuugly
Boldy James & Conductor Williams – Flying Trapeze Act
Lupe Fiasco – Palaces
Previous Industries – Braids
Felt – Morris Day
Your Old Drogg – Mantra
Terrace Martin, Uncle Chucc, & The Emotions – Patiently Waiting
Eight Mile Road & 2Pac – Life is a Traffic Jam
NxWorries, Earl Sweatshirt, & Rae Khalil – WalkOnBy
See y’all next time!