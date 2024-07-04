The Clean Up Hour Mix 273.

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — I talk a bit about the great debate.

Tracklist:

The Game – Bompton

Slim 400 – Dum B***y

Drakeo the Ruler – Punk Rock *****

Tha Alkaholiks – Mary Jane

Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Big KRIT, & Girl Talk – No Singles

Snoop Dogg, Redman, Nate Dogg, & Warren G – From Long Beach 2 Brick City

Anderson .Paak – Parking Lot

Classified – Slippin

Camila Cabello & Drake – HOT UPTOWN

Jay-Z – Can’t Knock the Hustle (Fool’s Paradise Mix)

LNDN DRGS & K-Dee – The Fee is Mine

DJ Quik, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Hi-C, AMG, 2nd II Noe, & El Debarge – Medley for a “V” (The ***** Song)

Brassmunk, Moka Only, & Chris Rouse – How Bouts

Ice Cube – What Can I Do? (Westside Remix)

Xzibit, Defari, Goldie Loc, & Kokane – Rimz & Tirez

Dom Kennedy – Ice Cream Truck

Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, & Curren$y – Super High (S**iva Remix)

Michael Christmas & Kipp Stone – P*** Juice

Larry June – Feeling Good Today

Yelawolf – Beer Buzz

Sheek Louch & Jeremih – Party After 2

Drake – Uuugly

Boldy James & Conductor Williams – Flying Trapeze Act

Lupe Fiasco – Palaces

Previous Industries – Braids

Felt – Morris Day

Your Old Drogg – Mantra

Terrace Martin, Uncle Chucc, & The Emotions – Patiently Waiting

Eight Mile Road & 2Pac – Life is a Traffic Jam

NxWorries, Earl Sweatshirt, & Rae Khalil – WalkOnBy

See y’all next time!