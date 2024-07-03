Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 36 – 03/07/24

Leave a comment

Yes I am once again able to do regular broadcasts, yay! Despite a couple technical difficulties early in the show I’m still able to bring you a great lineup of songs! From Canadian classics to synthy funky tracks, and everything in between sit down and enjoy another installment of Through the Static!

  • The Things I Do For Money – The Northern Pikes
  • Simple Dude – Tokyo Police Club
  • Ukiuq – The Jerry Cans
  • 17 18 19 – Ibibio Sound Machine
  • Dance Yrself Clean – LCD Soundsystem
  • She’s In Parties – Bauhaus
  • Not Ready To Make Nice – The Chicks
  • The Line – Vera Sola

Check out the podcast!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.