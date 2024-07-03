Through the Static Episode 36 – 03/07/24

Yes I am once again able to do regular broadcasts, yay! Despite a couple technical difficulties early in the show I’m still able to bring you a great lineup of songs! From Canadian classics to synthy funky tracks, and everything in between sit down and enjoy another installment of Through the Static!

The Things I Do For Money – The Northern Pikes

Simple Dude – Tokyo Police Club

Ukiuq – The Jerry Cans

17 18 19 – Ibibio Sound Machine

Dance Yrself Clean – LCD Soundsystem

She’s In Parties – Bauhaus

Not Ready To Make Nice – The Chicks

The Line – Vera Sola

Check out the podcast!