The Clean Up Hour, Mix 296

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the year’s final ode to 2004, a year when an energetic yell could cost you your political career, and I was in the midst of losing all innocence by learning more bad words and consuming too much media. Byah!
Tracklist:
Nas – Intro
Nas – A Message to the Feds, Sincerely, We the People
Fabolous – Breathe
Eminem & D12 – One Shot 2 Shot
Trick Daddy, Twista, & Lil Jon – Let’s Go
Nas – Thief’s Theme
TI – U Don’t Know Me
Lil Jon & Ice Cube – Real ***** Roll Call
Snoop Dogg & Pharrell – Drop It Like It’s Hot
Ja Rule, Fat Joe, & Jadakiss – New York
Cam’Ron, Syleena Johnson, & Kanye West – Down and Out
The Game, Kanye West, & Ludacris – Whole City Behind Us
Papoose – Mixtape Murder
Guerilla Black & Beenie Man – Compton
Young Buck, Chingy, & Lil Flip – Baller (Remix)
Chingy & CIB – Where Da ‘Git It Gurlz At?
MF DOOM – *** Cakes
De La Soul – Come On Down
Jean Grae – Style Wars
Heiruspecs – 5ves
Devin the Dude – ***** Keeps Smoking Up My Bud
Ludacris & Bobby Valentino – P***in All Over the World
Trick Daddy, Ludacris, & Lil Kim – Sugar (Gimme Some)
Mos Def – The Panties
Nelly & Tim McGraw – Over and Over
Talib Kweli, Common, & John Legend – Ghetto Show
Eminem – Yellow Brick Road
Xzibit – Back 2 the Way It Was
Green Day – Jesus of Suburbia
K-os – Crabbuckit
See y’all next time!