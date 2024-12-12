The Clean Up Hour, Mix 296

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the year’s final ode to 2004, a year when an energetic yell could cost you your political career, and I was in the midst of losing all innocence by learning more bad words and consuming too much media. Byah!

Tracklist:

Nas – Intro

Nas – A Message to the Feds, Sincerely, We the People

Fabolous – Breathe

Eminem & D12 – One Shot 2 Shot

Trick Daddy, Twista, & Lil Jon – Let’s Go

Nas – Thief’s Theme

TI – U Don’t Know Me

Lil Jon & Ice Cube – Real ***** Roll Call

Snoop Dogg & Pharrell – Drop It Like It’s Hot

Ja Rule, Fat Joe, & Jadakiss – New York

Cam’Ron, Syleena Johnson, & Kanye West – Down and Out

The Game, Kanye West, & Ludacris – Whole City Behind Us

Papoose – Mixtape Murder

Guerilla Black & Beenie Man – Compton

Young Buck, Chingy, & Lil Flip – Baller (Remix)

Chingy & CIB – Where Da ‘Git It Gurlz At?

MF DOOM – *** Cakes

De La Soul – Come On Down

Jean Grae – Style Wars

Heiruspecs – 5ves

Devin the Dude – ***** Keeps Smoking Up My Bud

Ludacris & Bobby Valentino – P***in All Over the World

Trick Daddy, Ludacris, & Lil Kim – Sugar (Gimme Some)

Mos Def – The Panties

Nelly & Tim McGraw – Over and Over

Talib Kweli, Common, & John Legend – Ghetto Show

Eminem – Yellow Brick Road

Xzibit – Back 2 the Way It Was

Green Day – Jesus of Suburbia

K-os – Crabbuckit

See y’all next time!