Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 48 – 11/12/24

Leave a comment

On a cool winter’s night, tune in to some laid-back jazzy jams, indie darlings, and folky love songs to warm you up. Through the Static is here to ease you into the nighttime, and maybe broaden your horizons a bit along the way.

  • Red Room – Hiatus Kaiyote
  • damn – Ada Lea
  • can’t stop me from dying – Ada Lea
  • What I Am – Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
  • Stupid Girl – Garbage
  • One Great City! – The Weakerthans
  • In A Week – Hozier (feat. Karen Cowley)
  • I’m Happy You’re Here – Ugly (UK)

Check out the podcast!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.