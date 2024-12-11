Through the Static Episode 48 – 11/12/24

On a cool winter’s night, tune in to some laid-back jazzy jams, indie darlings, and folky love songs to warm you up. Through the Static is here to ease you into the nighttime, and maybe broaden your horizons a bit along the way.

Red Room – Hiatus Kaiyote

damn – Ada Lea

can’t stop me from dying – Ada Lea

What I Am – Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Stupid Girl – Garbage

One Great City! – The Weakerthans

In A Week – Hozier (feat. Karen Cowley)

I’m Happy You’re Here – Ugly (UK)

