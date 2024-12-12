NO CRAP RADIO VER. 3.57 SAT. DEC.14 12AM

Have discovered how truly frightening AI is. Had Bings co-pilot write me some Haiku poems and damn they were pretty good. I have seen the future… I’m going to see if I have a voice program and I’ll put the thing on air.
A night of many standards. They’re songs that are covered in many different style by lots of different people over the course of years by people like the Crooked still and Siousie and the banshees and songs from Lou Reed to love me or leave me. Hey some Charlie Parker too!
Robot news tonight (all true!)
“Danger! Danger, Will Robinson!” Robot Model B-9, Class YM-3, Environmental Control Robot. Lost in Space TV series 1960s.
Still looking for some slam poets to submit their work in a minute and a half mp3. I’ll listen and put it on if it kicks hard. nocrapradio@yahoo.com
Bootleg Bowie, Little Stevie and jazz to finish up the evening.
Nerina Pallot-love will tear us apart
Pretty lights-finally moving
Yoshida brothers-fukaki uni no Kanata
bowie-waitin for the man
Lou reed-vicious
nick cave-all tomorrows parties
steve winwood profile
spencer davis group-goodbye stevie
traffic-dear mr fantasy (early)
clapton/winwood-can’t find my way home
magazine-rhythm of cruelty
smiths-what difference does it make
siouxsie ad the banshees-passenger
iggy-pumpin for jill
be good tanyas-in my time of dying
crooked still-aint no grave
rory block-joliet biound
e macillwaine-can’t find my way home
wes montgomery-Bumpin’ On Sunset
Sarah Vaughan-They Can’t Take That Away From Me
Ernestine Anderson-Never Make Your Move Too Soon
charlie parker-kc blues
kellylee evans-love me or leave me
Bim scala bim-rain
Ub40-1 in ten
Joe Jackson-the harder they come
Joe Cocker-cry me a river
This weeks movie, an oldie but a goodie. Clockwork orange. A laugh riot. Futurist portrayal of the demise of man and the attempts by society to paper it over. Odd camera angles and bright colours. Droogs forever!
Upcoming movie news. Danny Boyle has released the trailer for the summer release of 28 years later. 3rd in the classic zombie series.
(Robots Rule)
Get my shows for download at my dropbox site.
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0