NO CRAP RADIO VER. 3.57 SAT. DEC.14 12AM

Have discovered how truly frightening AI is. Had Bings co-pilot write me some Haiku poems and damn they were pretty good. I have seen the future… I’m going to see if I have a voice program and I’ll put the thing on air.

A night of many standards. They’re songs that are covered in many different style by lots of different people over the course of years by people like the Crooked still and Siousie and the banshees and songs from Lou Reed to love me or leave me. Hey some Charlie Parker too!

Robot news tonight (all true!)

“Danger! Danger, Will Robinson!” Robot Model B-9, Class YM-3, Environmental Control Robot. Lost in Space TV series 1960s.

Still looking for some slam poets to submit their work in a minute and a half mp3. I’ll listen and put it on if it kicks hard. nocrapradio@yahoo.com

Bootleg Bowie, Little Stevie and jazz to finish up the evening.

Nerina Pallot-love will tear us apart

Pretty lights-finally moving

Yoshida brothers-fukaki uni no Kanata

bowie-waitin for the man

Lou reed-vicious

nick cave-all tomorrows parties

steve winwood profile

spencer davis group-goodbye stevie

traffic-dear mr fantasy (early)

clapton/winwood-can’t find my way home

magazine-rhythm of cruelty

smiths-what difference does it make

siouxsie ad the banshees-passenger

iggy-pumpin for jill

be good tanyas-in my time of dying

crooked still-aint no grave

rory block-joliet biound

e macillwaine-can’t find my way home

wes montgomery-Bumpin’ On Sunset

Sarah Vaughan-They Can’t Take That Away From Me

Ernestine Anderson-Never Make Your Move Too Soon

charlie parker-kc blues

kellylee evans-love me or leave me

Bim scala bim-rain

Ub40-1 in ten

Joe Jackson-the harder they come

Joe Cocker-cry me a river

This weeks movie, an oldie but a goodie. Clockwork orange. A laugh riot. Futurist portrayal of the demise of man and the attempts by society to paper it over. Odd camera angles and bright colours. Droogs forever!

Upcoming movie news. Danny Boyle has released the trailer for the summer release of 28 years later. 3rd in the classic zombie series.

(Robots Rule)

