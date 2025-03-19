The Clean Up Hour, Mix 310

What’s up, y’all? Here’s tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 68th All Things Considered, which makes the case for Toronto MC Abdominal. With an incredible discography, it’s time to get familiar if you ain’t already!

Tracklist:

My Name is Abdominal

Abdominal Workout

Behind the Scenes

Fast Food [Fry Antics]

Still Hungry

Urban Hermit

T.Ode (feat. Notes to Self)

Pedal Pusher

Panic Attack

Balance Both (feat. Chali 2na)

Forged From Hardship (Dutty Moonshine Big Band Remix)

Inoutro

Interlude

The Best Posse Cut You Ever Heard (feat. Dan-E-O, D-Sisive, Fatski, Kamau, The Grand I Am Perial, Esoteric, & Arcee)

Abcapella

Train of Thought (feat. Obe One)

While You Sleep

Sock Hop

Courage (feat. my mom)

Elizabeth

Open Relationship

Reflective Meditation Rhymes

Walk Left/Stand Right

Outta Left Field

Broken

These Boots

The Vinyl Frontier

See y’all next time!