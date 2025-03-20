CKMS News -2025-03-20- With an election imminent, MP Mike Morrice reflects on what has been accomplished and what lies ahead

CKMS News -2025-03-20- MP Mike Morrice ready to return to Ottawa as prorogued parliament resumes on Monday



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – As the prorogued parliament gets set to resume on March 24th, Kitchener Centre MP Mike Morrice says he remains focused on his work and the needs of his constituents. However, he may not get the chance as reports suggest that an election could be called as early as Sunday.

CKMS News spoke with the Green Party MP ahead of his return to Ottawa. The interview covered the work delayed by the prorogation, the likelihood of an early election, election reform, and the implementation of the Canadian Disability Benefit. Morrice also discussed how the government can support all residents of Waterloo Region through the economic uncertainty created by the unfolding tariff war between Canada and the United States.

MP Morrice also responded to questions about ending Canadian complicity in the genocide of Palestinians and the recent letter signed by 29 MPs calling for Canada to implement a two-way arms Embargo between itself and Israel, adopt a clear definition of anti-Palestinian racism, and to recognize the sovereign and independent state of Palestine.