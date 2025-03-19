CKMS News -2025-03-19- Strike continues as regional workers demand “a fair wage for essential work”.

CKMS News -2025-03-19- CUPE 1656 strike continues as regional workers demand “a fair wage for essential work”



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – Midway through week 3 of their strike, CUPE 1656 workers want the region to return to the table with “a fair deal”. The latest offer from the regional government, which they called “competitive”, was tabled on March 15th but was quickly rejected by the union as inadequate.

A rally is planned for 6:00pm on March 19th at the Region of Waterloo headquarters. The rally is taking place ahead of a regional council meeting. The region has said its “goal is to reach an agreement that continues to support employees and is fair for residents.”

The union represents full and part-time workers who clean drinking water, provide airport services, maintain regional roads and emergency vehicles, and provide landfill services to the Region of Waterloo. Additionally the union represents the trade workers including millwrights, HVAC, plumbing and signals who “keep water, traffic, and buildings running”.

This show features an interview with CUPE 1656 president Phil Dominas.