CKMS News -2025-03-18- Waterloo council delays implementing Inclusionary Zoning rules amid “uncertainty”



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – On March 3rd, the City of Waterloo voted to delay implementing inclusionary zoning bylaws which would have required developers to include some affordable units in any new condominium projects in areas around major transit stations. The new by-law, which was approved in June 2024 would have gone into force at the end of March and the decision to delay implementation follows a similar decision in December of last year by Kitchener’s council.

City staff presented a report to council which argued that tariffs from America, the federal government’s restrictions on international students and immigrants, fluctuating interest rates, and the low resale price of condos, are all creating uncertainties in the building market.

This show features audio from the council meeting and an interview with Lynn Intini, an eviction prevention and tenant organising worker at the Social development Centre of Waterloo Region. Intini discusses inclusionary zoning, the focus on investment driven developments, housing needs vs housing demand, and non-market solutions to the housing crisis.