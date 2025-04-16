The Clean Up Hour, Mix 314

What’s up, y’all? Here is this week’s Clean Up Hour:
Tracklist:
Mobb Deep – The Start of Your Ending (41st Side)
Run DMC, Pete Rock, & CL Smooth – Down With the King
Lloyd Banks, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Ryan Leslie, Pusha T, & Kanye West – Start It Up
TI & Just Blaze – I’m Talkin To You
The Neptunes, The Clipse, & Ab-Live – Blaze of Glory
Eminem – 8 Mile
Tyler, the Creator & ScHoolboy Q – THE DARK STAINS OF DARKESEE LATIFAH PART 6-12 (REMIX)
Ab-Soul – B.U.C.K.O Jr.
Wiz Khalifa & Too Short – On My Level
Curren$y, Harry Fraud, Conway the Machine, & Rome Streetz – Money Magnet
Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn – Vader
LEP Bogus Boys & Lupe Fiasco – ZOMBIE LAND
Wale – Freedom of Speech
Jack Harlow & 2forwOyNE – SYLVIA
Jack Harlow – ICE
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR – $PIDERMAN $UPERMAN
Drake, Andre 3000, & Lil Wayne – The Real Her
JPEGMAFIA – Whole Foods
Malci – Tetsuo the Iron Man
Omen & J. Cole – Things Change
Skotch Davis – Don’t 4get 2 Remember
Kid Cudi, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, & Steve Aoki – I JUST WANNA GET
The Away Team, Laws, & Big Remo – Paid
D-Sisive, Birdapres, & Cadence Weapon – The Unknown
Calz – If We Make It
John Wells – whole world burnin down
T-Fire – Say a Prayer
See y’all next time!