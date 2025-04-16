The Clean Up Hour, Mix 314

What’s up, y’all? Here is this week’s Clean Up Hour:

Tracklist:

Mobb Deep – The Start of Your Ending (41st Side)

Run DMC, Pete Rock, & CL Smooth – Down With the King

Lloyd Banks, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Ryan Leslie, Pusha T, & Kanye West – Start It Up

TI & Just Blaze – I’m Talkin To You

The Neptunes, The Clipse, & Ab-Live – Blaze of Glory

Eminem – 8 Mile

Tyler, the Creator & ScHoolboy Q – THE DARK STAINS OF DARKESEE LATIFAH PART 6-12 (REMIX)

Ab-Soul – B.U.C.K.O Jr.

Wiz Khalifa & Too Short – On My Level

Curren$y, Harry Fraud, Conway the Machine, & Rome Streetz – Money Magnet

Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn – Vader

LEP Bogus Boys & Lupe Fiasco – ZOMBIE LAND

Wale – Freedom of Speech

Jack Harlow & 2forwOyNE – SYLVIA

Jack Harlow – ICE

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR – $PIDERMAN $UPERMAN

Drake, Andre 3000, & Lil Wayne – The Real Her

JPEGMAFIA – Whole Foods

Malci – Tetsuo the Iron Man

Omen & J. Cole – Things Change

Skotch Davis – Don’t 4get 2 Remember

Kid Cudi, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, & Steve Aoki – I JUST WANNA GET

The Away Team, Laws, & Big Remo – Paid

D-Sisive, Birdapres, & Cadence Weapon – The Unknown

Calz – If We Make It

John Wells – whole world burnin down

T-Fire – Say a Prayer

See y’all next time!