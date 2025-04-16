CKMS News – 2025-04-16- “Elbows Up For Climate” action and economic sovereignty in Waterloo.

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe has joined more than 160 other civic leaders across the country to demand that Canada’s federal and provincial leaders respond to the ” dual threats of tariffs and climate change” by taking bold action on climate initiatives and supporting the national economy.

The demands are presented in a letter released by the Elbows Up for Climate Campaign, a group of elected municipal officials, and argues that the status-quo approaches to climate action is not working. The letter proposes “five bold and achievable ideas the next federal government can implement as soon as it is elected, to tariff-proof our economy and create a jobs boom in every community”

To bring the letter’s demands into a local context, CKMS News spoke with Mayor McCabe, who discussed climate risks in Waterloo Region, actions the city is taking to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, and what economic sovereignty looks like in the region.