Taking you around the country tonight to bring you some fun Canadian tunes, and a couple non-Canadian ones that just make me feel happy 🙂 Sit back and enjoy!

Smile Like You Mean It – The Killers

Plants – Crumb

It – Rheostatics

Saskatchewan – Rheostatics

Wheat Kings – The Tragically Hip

Shaking All Over – The Guess Who

Sunflower – Dizzy

The Magician – Dizzy

Check out the podcast!