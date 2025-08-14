The Clean Up Hour, Mix 331

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — link to the review I talk about can be found here: https://old.reddit.com/r/hiphopheads/comments/18qec85/album_of_the_year_8_thes_one_farewell_my_friend/.
Tracklist:
Jermaine Dupri, J Money, Sean Paul, BunnaB, & Bankroll Ni – Magic City Money
Drake, Quavo, & Travis Scott – Portland
Michael Christmas – Prime Time Freestyle
Metro Boomin, Gucci Mane, QUE, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, & Young Dro – They Wanna Have Fun
JID, Ciara, & Earthgang – Sk8
Saweetie & TWICE – superstars
Casey Veggies – Fresh & Clean Freestyle
Dom Kennedy – All Girl Crazy
Wiz Khalifa & Young Deiji – Purple Fantasy
Paul Wall & DJ Fresh – Blantons Tonite
Medhane & Peyton – ’02 Roc
Curren$y – Tug of War
Mad CJ Mac – Realism
Dr. Dre, RBX, Lady of Rage, & Dat ***** Daz – High Powered
Larry June – On Da Unda
Snoop Dogg & Tha Dogg Pound – Doggy Dogg World
Jazz Liberatorz – Music In My Mind, Pt. 2
G Perico – Talk About It
The Pharcyde – Runnin
Mariah Carey & Twista – One and Only
Mista – Fresh Groove
Playa & Missy Elliott – Ms. Parker
Jack Harlow, Static Major, & Bryson Tiller – Luv is Dro
DJ Quik – Whateva U Do
BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T – The Resume
Nate Dogg – One More Day
Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist – I Still Love H.E.R
Consequence & Spree Wilson – Don’t Mean 2 Hurt You
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – Butta Leather
Cool Calm Pete – Mountains
Machine Gun Kelly – tell me whats up
Serengeti – story try demo
See y’all next time!