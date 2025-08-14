The Clean Up Hour, Mix 331

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — link to the review I talk about can be found here: https://old.reddit.com/r/hiphopheads/comments/18qec85/album_of_the_year_8_thes_one_farewell_my_friend/.

Tracklist:

Jermaine Dupri, J Money, Sean Paul, BunnaB, & Bankroll Ni – Magic City Money

Drake, Quavo, & Travis Scott – Portland

Michael Christmas – Prime Time Freestyle

Metro Boomin, Gucci Mane, QUE, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, & Young Dro – They Wanna Have Fun

JID, Ciara, & Earthgang – Sk8

Saweetie & TWICE – superstars

Casey Veggies – Fresh & Clean Freestyle

Dom Kennedy – All Girl Crazy

Wiz Khalifa & Young Deiji – Purple Fantasy

Paul Wall & DJ Fresh – Blantons Tonite

Medhane & Peyton – ’02 Roc

Curren$y – Tug of War

Mad CJ Mac – Realism

Dr. Dre, RBX, Lady of Rage, & Dat ***** Daz – High Powered

Larry June – On Da Unda

Snoop Dogg & Tha Dogg Pound – Doggy Dogg World

Jazz Liberatorz – Music In My Mind, Pt. 2

G Perico – Talk About It

The Pharcyde – Runnin

Mariah Carey & Twista – One and Only

Mista – Fresh Groove

Playa & Missy Elliott – Ms. Parker

Jack Harlow, Static Major, & Bryson Tiller – Luv is Dro

DJ Quik – Whateva U Do

BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T – The Resume

Nate Dogg – One More Day

Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist – I Still Love H.E.R

Consequence & Spree Wilson – Don’t Mean 2 Hurt You

Wiki & Subjxct 5 – Butta Leather

Cool Calm Pete – Mountains

Machine Gun Kelly – tell me whats up

Serengeti – story try demo

See y’all next time!