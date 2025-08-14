CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo (elongated teal rectangle with yellow and black sunflower on the left and black text on the right and empty space at the bottom)
Annual General Meeting – 6pm on Wednesday 20 August 2025 at the Civic Hub

OpenStreetMap of the path from CKMS-FM to the Civic Hub at SDCWR
From CKMS-FM to the Civic Hub

It is that time of the year — the 2025 Annual General Meeting is being held on Wednesday 20 August 2025 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm (Eastern Standard Time). Everyone is invited! It’s a hybrid meeting, both online and in-person at the Civic Hub. Come in the doors on Duke Street; ring the bell to the right of the doors if they’re locked.

The AGM package of documents will be sent out to members 48 hours before the meeting.

Agenda

  1. Year in review – Nat Persaud, President.
  2. Vote to approve last years AGM minutes.
  3. Finances:
    1. Budget from last year.
    2. Vote on Budget for coming year.
    3. Vote on Review Engagement.
  4. Vote on By-Law change: Increase number of Directors from 9 to 11.
  5. Election for Slate of Directors.
  6. Members Forum.
  7. Adjournment.

There will be a social gathering at a nearby restaurant (TBD) after the AGM! Come join us, and meet your favourite radio personalities!

