Annual General Meeting – 6pm on Wednesday 20 August 2025 at the Civic Hub

- What: Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting
- When: 6:00pm–7:00pm, Wednesday 20 August 2025
- Where: Civic Hub WR (Social Development Centre in St. John The Evangelist Church)
- Location: 23 Water Street North, Kitchener, Ontario (entrance on Duke Street) Map
- Online: https://radiowaterloo.ca/meeting
- Contact: board@radiowaterloo.ca
It is that time of the year — the 2025 Annual General Meeting is being held on Wednesday 20 August 2025 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm (Eastern Standard Time). Everyone is invited! It’s a hybrid meeting, both online and in-person at the Civic Hub. Come in the doors on Duke Street; ring the bell to the right of the doors if they’re locked.
The AGM package of documents will be sent out to members 48 hours before the meeting.
Agenda
- Year in review – Nat Persaud, President.
- Vote to approve last years AGM minutes.
- Finances:
- Budget from last year.
- Vote on Budget for coming year.
- Vote on Review Engagement.
- Vote on By-Law change: Increase number of Directors from 9 to 11.
- Election for Slate of Directors.
- Members Forum.
- Adjournment.
There will be a social gathering at a nearby restaurant (TBD) after the AGM! Come join us, and meet your favourite radio personalities!