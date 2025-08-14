Annual General Meeting – 6pm on Wednesday 20 August 2025 at the Civic Hub

What : Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting

: Radio Waterloo Annual General Meeting When : 6:00pm–7:00pm, Wednesday 20 August 2025

: 6:00pm–7:00pm, Wednesday 20 August 2025 Where : Civic Hub WR (Social Development Centre in St. John The Evangelist Church)

: Civic Hub WR (Social Development Centre in St. John The Evangelist Church) Location : 23 Water Street North, Kitchener, Ontario (entrance on Duke Street) Map

: 23 Water Street North, Kitchener, Ontario (entrance on Duke Street) Map Online : https://radiowaterloo.ca/meeting

: https://radiowaterloo.ca/meeting Contact: board@radiowaterloo.ca

It is that time of the year — the 2025 Annual General Meeting is being held on Wednesday 20 August 2025 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm (Eastern Standard Time). Everyone is invited! It’s a hybrid meeting, both online and in-person at the Civic Hub. Come in the doors on Duke Street; ring the bell to the right of the doors if they’re locked.

The AGM package of documents will be sent out to members 48 hours before the meeting.

Agenda

Year in review – Nat Persaud, President. Vote to approve last years AGM minutes. Finances: Budget from last year. Vote on Budget for coming year. Vote on Review Engagement. Vote on By-Law change: Increase number of Directors from 9 to 11. Election for Slate of Directors. Members Forum. Adjournment.